The reporter wants to “delete” the taxation of companies’ dividends

Economy

In an exclusive interview to SUNO Notícias, the rapporteur of the Income Tax reform in the Federal Senate, Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), stated that he will work against the taxation of profits and dividends, how the government wants it and how it was approved by the Chamber of Deputies. The politician criticized the economic team of minister Paulo Guedes, who would have formulated a proposal that is “stupid” and deficient in data, so that it should remain in his drawer at least until the end of this year.

The text approved by the Chamber in early September proposes that profits and dividends, currently tax free, are taxed at 15% – the original bill spoke of a 20% rate. With the new permanent source of funds, Guedes intended to fund part of the Brazil Aid, a social program that will replace Bolsa Família and should pay R$400 a month to 17 million beneficiaries, as determined by President Jair Bolsonaro. Profits and dividends were taxed in Brazil until 1994.

“Reform is to facilitate and reduce, not to worsen and increase. I am against any modification that will make Brazilian companies more burdensome. I am against the taxation of profits and dividends because in the past, when it existed, there was a lot of litigation”, argued the senator. “Then, [taxação] of stocks of dividends, deleted”.

Angelo Coronel pointed out that the government should have prioritized tax simplification and unification of PIS/Cofins, and that the income tax reform should only be considered in the Senate in 2023, that is, at the beginning of the next government. “I don’t see, at the end of the government, any need to modify such a sensitive product, which is the income tax”, he said.

The rapporteur conjectures that the project submitted by the Executive has not been properly analyzed by the minister Paulo Guedes and he attributes the authorship to alleged “paladins within the Ministry of Economy who are against business”.

Asked about his dialogue with the head of the ministry, the senator told SUNO Notícias that he only met Guedes once in person and that he “wanted to talk, but he doesn’t let him, he really likes to talk faster, with more intensity”, needled.

Crisis in the economic team

This week, four secretaries at the Ministry of Economy resigned shortly after Minister Paulo Guedes showed his commitment to a change in the spending ceiling that should free up R$40 billion for government spending in an election year. Since then, rumors have grown in the market that the minister is also about to step down.

The rapporteur of the income tax reform stated that there is, in Congress, “expectations of other casualties” in the economic team, but that Guedes should remain in office. “I hope he stays on the boat until the end,” he said.

Correction of the personal income tax table

In addition to being against the taxation of profits and dividends, the senator from Bahia said that he will present a separate bill that established the annual readjustment of the tax ranges of the income tax for individuals. The amount would be readjusted for the previous year’s inflation.

According to the politician, the government is already benefiting from inflation, which has boosted the federal collection. The annual adjustment of the IRPF table would, therefore, be a matter of justice. “Can’t just one side win and the other side lose.”