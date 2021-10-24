‘There is no perspective for the stabilization of fuel prices’, says manager of Petrobras – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Rômulo Ávila/ Itatiaia Perspective is to maintain this upward trend

There is no perspective for the stabilization of fuel prices in Brazil. This information was supplied by the general manager of Sales in the Internal Market at Petrobras, Sandro Barreto. From January to September this year, resale prices registered increases of 28% for diesel, 32% for gasoline and 27% for LPG, according to the Institute for Strategic Studies in Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels (INEEP). The outlook is for this upward trend to continue due to fluctuations in the international price of a barrel of oil.

Barreto explained, during a session at the Consumer Protection Committee of the Chamber of Deputies last Thursday (22), that there are pressures to increase consumption with the winter in the Northern Hemisphere and with the acceleration of global production from the improvement in numbers of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In turn, the coordinator of Competition Defense at the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), Bruno Caselli, stated that the increase of 28.2% in ethanol in the last six months is related to the mills’ options on making alcohol or sugar, however it also reflects the worldwide rise of all products related to the energy sector. In the same period, gasoline rose 16.5%.

Barreto said that, of the average price of gasoline, of BRL 6.32, only BRL 2.18 are owed to Petrobras. State and federal taxes are R$2.40; distributors and resellers, with R$ 0.69; and the anhydrous, with R$1.06.

He again stated that the state-owned company has free prices, which follow international fluctuations. “The commodity market is extremely volatile, nervous. Exchange rate also has a very intense variation, sometimes from one day to another. And what Petrobras seeks in its pricing policy is precisely to avoid passing on this immediate volatility to its pricing in the Brazilian market”, declared Barreto.

Highest value

The liter of diesel S-10, with lower sulfur content, reached the highest average monthly price in October (discounted for inflation) of the last decade, being sold at R$ 5.033. The data are from the Fuel Price Monitor, launched on the 5th by the Petrobras Social Observatory (OSP). This value is 23% above the average of the historical series, started in 2012, when the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) started to record the prices of the S-10.

The monitor also shows that, compared to the minimum wage, diesel had an increase of 10 percentage points, rising from 36% in December 2012 to 46% in October 2021. That is, a consumer who fills his vehicle with 100 liters of fuel in a month would spend almost half a minimum wage for it.