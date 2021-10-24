These rocks may explain the absence of regolith in asteroids like Bennu

When NASA sent the OSIRIS-REx mission to the asteroid Bennu, researchers expected to find a surface covered in regolith (the kind of thin material that astronauts encountered on the Moon during the Apollo missions). However, the team saw a lot of porous rock when the spacecraft arrived on the asteroid in 2018. Now, a study has finally explained the mysterious lack of regolith.

One of the features of Bennu that intrigued scientists, in addition to the presence of a large amount of rocks, was that there were signs of impacts that, in theory, should result in the pulverization of the rocks and, consequently, in the production of regolith. So what happened? According to a survey released by NASA last Thursday (21), the fault is precisely the rocks – or rather, their porosity.

Led by Saverio Cambioni of the University of Arizona, the study used machine learning to understand the impact processes on the surface of Bennu, an asteroid more than half a kilometer in diameter. He and his colleagues analyzed infrared, that is, thermal, emissions and found that porous rocks can survive impacts that would turn more massive rocks into dust.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Image: Reproduction/NASA’s GSFC/U. Arizona/OSIRIS-REx Lockheed Martin)

The thermal emission of regolith grains is different from that found in larger pebbles because of their particle size. In the case of rocks, the emission is controlled by porosity. Then, the team used machine learning to analyze 122 areas on the Bennu surface, observed during day and night. So they found that there was, yes, some fine regolith, but mostly in areas where the rocks were not porous.

The researchers concluded that little fine regolite is produced from the highly porous Bennu rocks because when smaller asteroids impact, they are compressed rather than fragmented. The pores, therefore, play the role of absorbing the energy of impacts, like a sponge, “restricting the fragmentation of rocks and the production of new fine regoliths”, said study co-author Chrysa Avdellidou, of the French National Science Center Research.

Furthermore, cracks caused by the heating and cooling of these porous rocks as the Bennu rotates on its own axis during day and night occur more slowly than in denser rocks, further hampering regolith production. This hypothesis makes even more sense when we compare this asteroid with Ryugu, which was visited by the Japanese agency JAXA’s Hayabusa 2 mission. It has rocks with the same porous properties and little amount of regolith.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA)

For researchers, this is an important piece to better understand the Solar System and its origins. The team predicts that large amounts of fine regolith are likely to be uncommon in carbonaceous asteroids, the most common of those observed and also highly porous. S-type asteroids, the second most common type, must have denser rocks and therefore may have more regolith on their surfaces.

Further studies will still be needed to prove this research, according to the mission team. “When OSIRIS-REx delivers its Bennu sample (on Earth) in September 2023, scientists will be able to study them in detail,” said Jason Dworkin, part of the OSIRIS-REx team. “This includes testing the physical properties of rocks to verify this study.”

Source: NASA