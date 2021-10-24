Thiaguinho doesn’t rule out Exaltasamba’s return: ‘It’s inevitable’ | High hours

Fans of Exaltasamba, good news! Participating in Altas Horas this Saturday, 23/10, Thiaguinho commented on the commotion surrounding the group’s return to the stage. Yes! The singer did not rule out this possibility in a conversation with Serginho Groisman.

Thiaguinho talks about the commotion of Exaltasamba’s return

pericles he also made a very special guest appearance on the program alongside his musical partner. The two recalled classics from the pagoda such as “Tá Vendo That Moon”, “Livre Pra Voar” and “Jogo de Seduction”. They’ve known each other for 18 years.

“It’s inevitable, there will be a day when we’ll go out together on the road singing again. Even because what we did was very beautiful and stayed in people’s hearts. I understand when they find us together and ask if we’re going back. all because it was very beautiful what we lived.”

“I participate a lot in his work and he in mine. It would be beautiful to do something together, put on a show. We recently toured with Chrigor, we built this story vocally”, commented Thiaguinho, who sang for 9 years in the pagode group .

Pericles stayed for 25 years before going solo.

Thiaguinho talks about the importance of Pericles in his life

Thiaguinho also took advantage of the space to reinforce his admiration and gratitude for his co-worker and personal friend:

“We are seen together all the time. We are very happy to be able to say how much we love each other. I am extremely grateful for everything Pericles has done for me. Not only musically, but as a man. I joined Exalta at the age of 19 and I learned a lot.”

“Our life is very seductive. There are many things we could have done, especially me, very young and successful at 20, and having Pericles around, I avoided saying: ‘Here you go, here you don’t go.’ ”

Thiaguinho and Pericles sing ‘Tá Vendo That Moon’

Pericles responded: “The gratitude I have for him is also very great, he has been actively involved in my work all this time. So it’s real. If it weren’t for real, we wouldn’t be here.”

Thiaguinho sings ‘Meu Bem Querer’