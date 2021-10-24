Third complaint of sexual harassment against Rogério Caboclo reaches the CBF – 10/23/2021 – Sports

The Ethics Committee of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) now has three allegations of sexual harassment against the removed president, Rogério Caboclo.

According to the GE.com website, the third was received this week and is from an employee who had already testified to the Public Ministry. He denies the charges.

She, who left CBF in 2019, claims that she was harassed on a flight she was with Caboclo and the organization’s communication director, Douglas Lunardi.

On the trip, according to the employee’s testimony, the then president would have drunk wine, asked to sit beside her and patted her arm repeatedly, even after she questioned the attitude.

To the commission, according to GE.com, the deponent added other episodes. He stated that, at Caboclo’s request, he reserved rooms in hotels for women she did not know. She also reported that on a trip to Switzerland the manager often called her to meetings in his room and talked about his personal life, in an attempt to force intimacy.

He also said that, after he left the CBF and faced with the imminence of allegations of harassment, he tried to buy his silence by offering a new job at the entity.

​By order of the Regional Labor Court, Caboclo cannot even approach the headquarters of the CBF, a building in Barra da Tijuca, in the west side of Rio.

He was removed from the presidency on June 6 of this year, due to another report of sexual and moral harassment made by an employee. The complaint was filed two days before.

On the same weekend as he left, Fantástico exhibited a dialogue between the top hat and the employee, in which you can hear him questioning if she masturbated and had a romance with another CBF colleague.

The complainant also said, in a report presented to the Ethics Committee, that the agent would have offered her a dog biscuit and called her a bitch.

At the end of September, the CBF assembly defined the suspension of the director until March 2023, when he can return to office — but only for a month, since his term ends in April.

The removed officer will likely not have a chance to run for re-election in the entity. The next election may be called from April 2022, during which time he will be ineligible.

The 21-month penalty concerns only the first complaint. During the period, he will not receive salaries from CBF. The other two cases are still being investigated by the Ethics Committee.

Caboclo’s defense denies that there was moral and sexual harassment.

At the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, which investigates after the employee’s complaint, Caboclo made a criminal transaction agreement to file the case.

Prosecutor Márcio Almeida charged a fine equivalent to 100 minimum wages, something around R$ 110 thousand, in products such as animal feed and veterinary medicines, to be donated to entities that take care of animals, in addition to food baskets, cell phones and parts for vehicles, among other materials, for Patrulha Maria da Penha.

In addition to denying any practice of crime, Caboclo says he has been the target of actions orchestrated by Marco Polo Del Nero – his predecessor, who left the CBF accused of corruption in the case called Fifagate.

To GE.com, the defense of Rogério Caboclo sent the following note:

“The president of the CBF, Rogério Caboclo, did not commit a crime of harassment against any employee of the entity. And not even the complainant narrates conduct that constitutes harassment. Unfortunately, Marco Polo Del Nero and his cronies staged an unprecedented coup to regain control of the Brazilian football.

This group, which articulates at the administrative level to keep Rogério Caboclo away, does not accept the end of the privileges and schemes that had lasted for a long time in the CBF. The Ethics Council, which works as a true court of exception, has acted with clear partiality throughout the removal process and all decisions taken were illegal or null, as will be proven.”