Third way still without force against polarization in the presidential race – Politics

Senator Alessandro Vieira, from Cidadania, has already launched himself as a pre-candidate with the action he undertook at COVID’s CPI (photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency – 5/20/21)

Less than a year before the elections for the Palcio do Planalto, two candidates have joined the list of options for the so-called third way, which seeks a strong name against the polarization between president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). Yesterday, the PSD launched the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, as the party’s candidate, although he has not yet accepted the nomination. His membership event is scheduled for this Wednesday. Sergio Moro, former judge of Operation Car Wash and former justice minister, is getting closer to Podemos, who wants to see him in the dispute on behalf of the party and must enshrine his affiliation on November 10th. They expand to 11 the range of candidates for the presidency.

In addition to Pacheco and Moro, the wing of the third way competitors, the governor of So Paulo, Joo Doria (PSDB-SP), the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB-RS), the former mayor of Manaus , Arthur Virglio (PSDB-AM), Ciro Gomes (PDT-SP), senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), ex-minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM-MS) ), journalist and presenter Jos Luiz Datena (PSL) and political scientist and founder of the Center for Public Leadership (CLP) Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Novo).

However, in the view of political scientist Andr Rosa, the number of competitors does not necessarily represent a risk to President Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election project, as it causes a pulverization of candidacies and makes coalition difficult. He points out that Pacheco is not yet a nationally consolidated name and if Moro decides to run, he will still face the biggest representative of the right, loyal to Bolsonaro.

“I don’t think the third way is a threat right now. None of the candidates is consolidated in relation to Lula and Bolsonaro. On the contrary, it gives a little more fuel, as it divides the votes and gives peace of mind for the two to continue in the polarization.” Andr Rosa explains that the tendency of parties to launch several postulants to serve as a kind of political electoral thermometer. However, if there is a convergence around a name, this should happen from April onwards.

Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, is already campaigning, but the PSDB’s decision, outside the center wing, should come out of the November previews (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press)

“We will have a better view of this picture from next year. But if they don’t get along, it’s better for Bolsonaro and Lula. Until then, it is still undefined, but society is not aware of Pacheco, who is known regionally in Minas Gerais. But this move will serve as a support for him to decide whether to try for reelection in the Senate or choose bigger flights, as in the presidency. the construction of an electoral persona”, he observed. The specialist also points out that he also does not see a possibility for Moro in his current situation. “If Bolsonaro left,” he pointed out.

Another line of action against Bolsonaro and Lula, the definition of the PSDB’s pre-candidate should be taken in November in the association’s pre-candidate. The PSDB was fundamental in moving the center spectrum, composed of nine subtitles. It is still difficult to count on the PDT, since Ciro Gomes is adamant in his campaign to Palcio do Planalto. In his first term as senator, Alessandro Vieira, from Cidadania, became a pre-candidate for the acronym, with the prominence he won in the COVID CPI. He is also an ardent critic of the president.

Undefined





Podemos is preparing a ceremony in Brasilia, So Paulo and Curitiba to receive the affiliation, on November 10, of former Justice Minister Sergio Moro. However, the pretension of the former judge of Operation Car Wash is not clear — it is not known if he is a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, as the opinion polls have been highlighting, or if he is trying to get a seat in the Legislative Power.

Former minister Sergio Moro hesitates at the invitation of Podemos because he is undecided about trying to get elected to the Senate (photo: Evaristo S/AFP – 3/23/21) The matter is still treated with reservation by Moro and Podemos, as the former minister has a consulting contract with the Alvarez & Marsal office, for management and compliance of companies, which is still in force. Moro’s professional relationship with the company ends at the end of this month, which means that his political movement can be made explicit.

Podemos wants him to lead the third way electoral project against President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. But Moro also has on his radar the possibility of running for a seat in the Senate, if he does not wish to enter the race for Planalto. In that case, he could apply for Paran or for So Paulo. (Crisis Noberto and Luana Patriolino collaborated).

Support base complex issue for acronyms



In the assessment of political scientist Leonardo Queiroz Leite, doctor in public administration and government by the Getulio Vargas Foundation of So Paulo (FGV-SP), the former minister does not help himself much as a candidate. “Moro has given mixed signals about his candidacy. He doesn’t assume that he’s a candidate, but he doesn’t deny it either”, he observes, implying that, should he decide to enter the race for the Planalto, the former judge will have difficulties in building coalitions.

“Who would ally with Moro? Who would be a support base?”, he asks. For the political scientist Cristiano Noronha, from Arko Advice, despite the difficulties, Moro still has sympathy from the electorate. “His name gained a national projection, so it is natural that the candidacy is strong. But it has some problems: the first is the consolidated electorate of Lula and Bolsonaro. The second one, which has many names putting themselves as alternatives, such as Ciro Gomes and Rodrigo Pacheco, not to mention the merger of DEM and PSL, at Unio Brasil”, he explained.

paving





Moro began paving the way for his candidacy for an elected office in September, when he came to Brazil to discuss the possibility of participating in the electoral dispute. The first contact was with the Podemos summit, in Curitiba, at a meeting at the house of senator Oriovisto Guimares (Podemos-PR), with the presence of the party’s national president, federal deputy Renata Abreu, and senators lvaro Dias and Flvio Arns . In So Paulo, Moro also met two other names from the so-called third way. At a dinner, he met with the governor of So Paulo, Joo Doria, and with the former minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

In the most recent survey by IPeC Pesquisas, on September 22, Moro was included only in one of the scenarios, which has more names that also run in the field of third way. In this range, he appears with 5%, behind Lula (45%, PT), Bolsonaro (22%, no party) and Ciro Gomes (6%, PDT), but ahead of Jos Luiz Datena (3%, PSL) and Doria (2%, PSDB). Despite Moro’s weariness — he was declared partial by the Federal Supreme Court in Lula’s judgment and accumulates the nude of his turbulent passage through the Ministry of Justice —, for Podemos it can become the best option against polarization, as it is clearly in opposition to Bolsonaro and the PT.