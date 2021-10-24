Threesomes marked through relationship app ends in torture and death

In Indiana, we U.S, a meeting between three people for a threesome, arranged through a relationship app, ended in torture and death. Heidi Kathleen Carter, 36, is being charged with rape and murder. The information is from the New York Post.

A man and a woman were found taped to chairs at the home of Heidi, who is said to have arranged a date to have sex with the two through a dating app. The plan of the three fell apart was being executed in a peaceful way until the boyfriend of the owner of the house arrived. That’s where the acts of violence began.

According to police affidavits, Heidi’s boyfriend Carey Hammond began beating the man with a baseball bat. Afterwards, he and his girlfriend strapped both victims to chairs with duct tape and abused them for hours. Finally, Hammond smothered the man with a belt to death. The woman managed to survive.

When police arrived at the house, prompted by a person who had been cleaning the house, Hammond was shot by security agents for thinking he was armed when, in fact, he was carrying a piece of metal. A police spokeswoman said investigators believe that Hammond purposely pretended to be armed so that officers could shoot him.

The surviving victim told police he was raped by Heidi and Hammond. The woman was hospitalized after the attack.

In addition to being charged with rape and murder, Heidi is also charged with corpse abuse and private imprisonment with a firearm. Two teenagers were also in the house when the crimes were committed, as well as several pets.

