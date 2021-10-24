Throw in the towel? Renato Gaúcho adopts pessimistic speech after defeat at Fla-Flu: ‘Who wants everything, has nothing’

In a defensive tone, Renato Gaúcho adopted a pessimistic speech in an answer to explain the low performance of the Flamengo against Fluminense, this Saturday, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship, in a 3-1 defeat. The coach admitted the complication in the national competition and highlighted:

– Satisfied by the problems we’ve been having. Embezzlement of players in the national team, in the medical department. Even so, Flamengo in three competitions. It’s in the Libertadores final, we have 90 minutes to put the club in another final on Wednesday and we’re fighting at the Brazilian Nationals. It’s getting harder and harder, but which club plays and wins all three competitions? – he said.

– We have things to improve, to correct, but no one takes into account the problems we are having. We know what’s going on. Every three days, Flamengo must win to stay alive in competitions. And no team in the world competes in three competitions at the same time and wins all three, it’s very difficult. Whoever wants everything has nothing. What about the other clubs that are only playing in the Brazilian Nationals? Could we be better at the Brazilian Nationals? Yes, but nobody wants to know about our problems on a daily basis – he amended.

Now third place in the Brazilian Nationals, as it was stationed at 46 points and was overtaken by Fortaleza (48), Flamengo becomes the key to receive Athletico-PR, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, for the return duel of the Cup semifinals do Brasil, at Maracanã – on the way, the teams tied for 2 to 2.

Check out other excerpts from the press conference:

Troubled environment?



– We know that we need to improve and continue the work. Whoever is here knows how hard we have been working to get the results. I respect opinion, but it’s no use wanting to disrupt our environment. He draws two, loses one, and it looks like it’s all wrong. I see other clubs playing just one competition and badly, and no one speaks. Flamengo is a hit. If I were a fan, I would also be a little dissatisfied. But the fans understand that we are in three competitions.

Lineup Options



– The only time I have saved a player since I arrived at Flamengo was against ABC, after winning 6-0. Today, we are paying for Bruno Henrique, because he should have been spared, he had been complaining a lot about the adductor. We put it to play in the midst of these criticisms. It burst. Pedro had very strong pain in his knee. We take it to play against Athletico at a risk. Played 15, 20 minutes and aggravated the injury.

appeal to the fans

– The fan is passion, he wants to win. The fans have to believe what we say, because it’s reality, we’re in here. When you don’t win, that’s how it is. Mainly in classic. We want it too, but it’s not always our day, the player isn’t always going to play well. The fan has to come on Wednesday to support us, as he always did. If you want to boo, leave it for after the game. We need the fan. I understand who’s mad because we missed a classic.

Andreas Pereira’s Positioning



– They are different characteristics. When Arrascaeta doesn’t play, we need to improvise. Andreas is a steering wheel and has helped us, but he doesn’t have the same characteristics. It’s not overnight. Arrascaeta is lacking in any team, he is a different player. And it’s not just Arrascaeta’s embezzlement, but it’s no excuse. Playing once a week, you have time to prepare and train your team. That way, we barely have time to do tactical work. How will there be rapport?

Option by Vitor Gabriel

– He was the only player in the position. Since I arrived, I’ve only played three games. Lack of rhythm. It’s not that he played poorly, but the player lacks rhythm. Am I going to improvise having a player in position? He did well in some moves, not so well in others. If he scores that goal in the first half, he would be a hero.

Search by game pattern

– We already have the chemistry problem. If we also change the tactical part, we will have two problems. We have our game pattern, which is how we and the players like to play. Unfortunately, it’s not every game we’re in our day. It’s no use changing all the time.

Grace period without Arrascaeta

– I’ve already put Vitinho there, I’ve put Lázaro there, Everton and Andreas most of the time. Andreas played a great game against Juventude, everyone liked it. If I take it, they would question it. Arrascaeta plays there, and any player who enters the place will want him to do the same. We try, but we don’t always achieve our goal.