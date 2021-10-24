Tiago Piquilo hurts his penis after a joke

James Piquilo ended up having his penis ‘hit’ by Tati Breaks Shack at dawn this Saturday (23), in The Farm 13, after the party. At the time, the funkeira tried to kill a fly she found on the sofa and hit her colleague’s private parts.

“Can I smack that fly?”she asked. “He can! You can break it, go!”, replied the country singer, who ended up being hit with a hit in the region. With a pillow in hand, the artist ended up hitting the musician’s lap. “You missed your aim, Tati!”, he said.

Tati Quebra Barraco was obviously embarrassed and tried to ease the situation. “It was an accident. I won’t do that anymore!”, said the singer. “There are some parts, my daughter, that are not very sensitive!”, explained Tiago Piquilo, good-humored.

The participant’s penis has even become a frequent subject in The Farm 13. In recent days, he ended up causing a new punishment at headquarters: 48 hours without meat. The reason? After having showered with a piece of clothing, to perform penile physiotherapy, which is against the program’s survival manual.

