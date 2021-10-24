Timemania 1704 result of today, 10/23; prize is BRL 4.9 million – Country

In the 1704 contest, Timemania raffled R$4.9 million. The draw was carried out by Caixa Econômica Federal, at 8:00 pm today, Saturday, 10/23. To participate, the minimum amount is R$3.00.

Result Timemania Contest 1704

Tens drawn: 45 – 74 – 75 – 42 – 27 – 11 – 66

Team of the heart: 41 (corresponding to the Londrina team, from Paraná)

How to play at Timemania?

To participate, you must choose ten numbers and a Heart Team. In each contest, seven numbers and a Heart Team are drawn. With three to seven hits, or the hit of a Heart Team, you win.

You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 2 or 4 consecutive contests).

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

Be over 18 years old;

Have a CPF;

Have an email;

Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br

Inform your personal data;

Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;

Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.