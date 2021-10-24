Today’s horoscope: October 24, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Sunday, October 24, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Your emotional ups and downs today, if left unchecked, can greatly detract from the results of your actions. Don’t mix your financial part and your emotions, leave love for the night.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 38-17-8-61-36-45-75
Bull
You will receive loving proposals that can destabilize your environmental harmony. Carefully analyze your current situation and act accordingly without hurting others. Money arrives for investment or chance.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 85-82-5-0-40-37-22
Twins
As long as you remain firm in your goals, you will find an outcome that is fully satisfactory to your interests. Hear all the voices, but act for yourself, today your mind is super clear.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 76-34-14-52-51-90-88
Cancer
The strong psychological pressures that have been putting pressure on you will create a degree of anxiety in you that only the couple will understand and find solutions to. Take it easy, where you don’t get there, luck will come.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 56-2-50-46-94-87-6
Lion
Physically and psychically, you will find yourself at full strength with a great capacity for domination over others. Be firm, but without becoming hard on others, use your innate gift of courtesy.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 1-84-72-74-79-15-9
Virgin
Try not to be upset by the contradictions you will notice in the behavior of others. We can all make mistakes even in the criticisms you make, let others think.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 53-26-31-39-7-95-33
Lb
Your high romantic sensitivity and strong desire to give yourself fully to others will lead you today to want to cover more than possible. Take your time, if you give it time today, you’ll get everything.
Date of sign: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 62-19-27-58-4-64-13
Scorpion
Listen to the advice of others and don’t want to do everything out of dogmatism and stubbornness. The work and family environment will change if you act rigidly, today with lime and sand.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 59-65-30-3-43-21-29
Sagittarius
Your intellectual qualities and your ability to win new friends will be improved. Take advantage of the situation to find the right people for your taste. The night will be passionate and strong.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 23-99-24-83-60-44-89
Capricorn
It would be highly recommended that the work and family environment is not altered by sterile or childish discussions as this will lead to unprofitable disagreements. Stay in your thirteen years with diplomacy.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 77-86-48-47-57-54-16
Aquarium
With little you do on your part to win people over, you will gain acceptance from many and unwavering support for your interests. In love, there will be passion and erotic intimate moments.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Israel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 69-55-93-10-49-25-71
Fishes
Don’t judge others just by what they say or do, leave some freedom or time for them to go all the way without changing their convictions. Today it imposes firmness on everything.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 96-78-98-81-63-97-11
