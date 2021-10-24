Trade ‘roasting’ stock next week in Dourados – Dourados Agora

The end of the month will be marked by a week of discounts throughout the state, which will take place between the 25th and 30th of October, in about 30 cities in Mato Grosso do Sul. In Dourados, discounts can reach 70%, however , it will depend on each shopkeeper.

The “Torra Estoque” is a realization of Sebrae/MS, in partnership with the Federation of Business Associations of Mato Grosso do Sul (FAEMS) and the Commercial and Business Association of Dourados (ACED), in order to boost sales and clear inventories .

Considered the largest joint and articulated settlement in the State, the so-called “Black Friday” of Mato Grosso do Sul is held for the second consecutive year and provides advantages to merchants, who deplete stocks and guarantee capital to receive new products, and to buyers, who they purchase products with special discounts for their holiday gifts.

The coordinator of the action, the manager of the Southern Regional of Sebrae/MS, Vanessa Reis, considers the campaign an opportunity to launch small entrepreneurs, in view of the pandemic last year. “The action allows the entrepreneur to have a cash turnover, thus minimizing the impact of the pandemic on business, heating up the local economy and carrying out the depletion of stocks. It is an important recovery action for these companies,” he said.

In this edition, the president of ACED, Nilson Santos, is more optimistic. “This action is focused on the economic recovery of Dourados and I believe that this end of the year, the business community will breathe better. Thanks to the care of the entire community, Covid-19 is giving a truce and this one-week sale, even with everyone the biosafety precautions required will help the entrepreneur to organize and prepare for year-end sales,” he said.

How to participate

Companies associated with ACED will be tagged, signaling to consumers the discounts defined by each of the businesses. For those who are not members of ACED, you must register on the link (https://forms.gle/qHwcYNxWWiGND9xQ9) and seek information by calling (67) 3416-8653.