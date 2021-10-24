Transgender youth battle health systems

Piper, a 17-year-old transgender girl, says she knows she’s lucky. She lives in suburban Atlanta with a supportive family and two pet leopard geckos, Saturn and Juno. Queer Med, a private clinic specializing in gender transition, is nearby. There, she started hormonal treatment two years ago, after waiting five months, a short time compared to the average. The treatments precipitated a monumental shift in Piper’s perception of herself.

“I’m more confident in my own body,” Piper said, identified only by her first name at the family’s request to protect her privacy.

Things aren’t perfect yet. Piper still sees a pediatrician regularly, and office staff still occasionally use the wrong pronouns when referring to her, or call her by her old name. Family health insurance isn’t accepted at Queer Med either, so they have to pay for each visit—about $150, plus lab fees.

And the fear of their care becoming unavailable is constant, as Georgia is one of 20 US states that this year introduced bills to ban or restrict gender-transition treatment for minors. Piper plans to leave the South after high school, out of concern for her health and safety. But it could be a lot worse, she knows.

“I’m so lucky. Many people don’t even have the chance.

Difficulty in accessing

Many obstacles prevent transgender young people from getting the medical care they need, points out a recent study published in the scientific journal JAMA Pediatrics. They include stigma and discrimination by the health system, as well as legal, economic and social obstacles to achieving gender transition care.

A 2019 study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 1.8% of high school students in the US identify themselves as transgender.

The article published in JAMA is the first review of qualitative studies on the experiences of transgender youth in gaining access to medical care. It involved 91 studies from 17 countries over decades, and included trans and non-binary young people aged 9 to 24 years.

“There’s currently a huge disconnect between healthcare providers and trans youth,” said Lauren Chong, a pediatric trainee at the Children’s Hospital Network in Sydney, Australia, and one of the study’s authors.

“The findings were no surprise. It’s powerful evidence that things need to change — argued graduate student Talen Wright who researches transgender mental health in the division of psychiatry at University College London, UK, and who was not involved in the article.

How is the service

The largest medical associations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatricians, have endorsed gender transition treatment for adolescents. However, medical guidelines recommend that children and adolescents under the age of 18 do not undergo sex reassignment surgery.

But the treatment remains controversial for some health care providers, legislators and parents, especially as the topic involves teenagers. Puberty blockers and hormonal therapies, the two gender transition treatments offered to minors, are most effective if given when puberty begins, around 8-14 years, which is before the age of independent medical consent in most of the American states.

There is no single set of rules that dictates when and how transgender teens should receive treatment. But clinicians often conduct a series of assessments of a patient’s mental health to understand the adolescent’s understanding of themselves and confirm that the treatment makes sense.

“It’s to ensure that patients make a fully informed decision that protects their future well-being,” explains Lauren Chong.

A pediatric endocrinologist at the Children’s Hospital of Arkansas, USA, and who was not involved in the research, Michele Hutchison adds that most of her patients are convinced of her decisions:

— By the time these kids come looking for me, they’ve known for a long time.

other barriers

But some young patients who participated in the review published in JAMA criticized what they saw as measures of “control” in the assessments. Some said they felt the need to have to prove they were “trans enough” to gain approval, and others expressed frustration when a parent did not approve of hormone therapy, thus blocking their access to care.

— We have to be very considerate about the structural barriers that we are creating ourselves as providers of medical services. Most of the children I see have already overcome many challenges – said Gina Sequeira, co-director of the Gender Clinic at Children’s Hospital in Seattle, USA, and who was also not involved in the research.

Transgender patients also face broader barriers to health care, the study found. Health insurers have proven to be a common and thorny problem; some families had difficulties to buy the medicines, and others had difficulty in finding a health service provider that would accept trans people in the network. And those who were uninsured had to face higher costs.

There are also waiting lists, often of many months, to make an appointment.

“We’re doing everything we can to get these children in,” he said.

For a transgender young person, just the thought of entering a clinic can be distressing. A 14-year-old who participated in the review said she was “petrified” when entering places for fear that her gender identity would be ridiculed or ignored. Another said doctors covered up her identity, saying it was “just a phase.”

Hayden Wolff, who graduated from Tufts University in Massachusetts in 2021, began her transition at age 18. He recalls a visit to his school’s clinic where his system data was out of date.

“There I was, with a high fever, trying to get care, and I’m treated by a gender other than mine in front of everyone in my class,” he said.

The review authors also realized that more research is needed on the long-term effects of gender transition treatments. When Hayden Wolff consulted in Boston, he was told to stop hormones urgently if he was concerned about fertility. Doctors in California had told him not to worry, even though they weren’t sure about the long-term effects.

“You have to make decisions even without a lot of information or data,” he says.

Wolff then decided to freeze his eggs. The doctor who saw him in Boston had never cared for a transgender patient before, and he made Hayden feel like a “trans specimen,” he said. Nurses at the clinic asked invasive questions that were unrelated to the egg freezing procedure.

“Lab nurses asked me if I was going to put a penis in after that, which is none of their business. If you’re a kid, you don’t feel like you have the power to tell someone, “You’re making me uncomfortable,”” Hayden said.

Changes in service

Doctors said it would not take long to start improving the care experience for transgender youth. For example, patients must be allowed to list their own name and gender before seeing a doctor.

“It hit me a lot as a trans person who received medical care, expecting them to call my name wrong or expecting them to treat me like ‘sir,’” said Baer Karrington, pediatric resident at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

In the exam room, Lauren Chong says, doctors and caregivers should use gender-neutral terminology and avoid terms like “ovaries” and “uterus”:

“You can just say reproductive organs,” he explains.

Gina Sequeira noted that non-white transgender youth, as well as those from rural areas, are disproportionately underrepresented in pediatric gender clinics.

“The future of this work is to make it accessible to the youth we’re not currently including,” he adds.

Telemedicine could help fill that gap, she noted, and doctors in all fields could be better educated about caring for patients who are transgender. Baer Karrington says that during pediatric training, doctors learned about transgender healthcare only in the teen sector, which did not address younger transgender children being treated elsewhere in the hospital.

Transgender adolescents and physicians both expressed a desire to see more trans medical providers, who can share life experiences with their younger patients. Baer Karrington, who is the first resident transgender person in his program, said it is possible to count the number of trans pediatricians he knows on both hands.

In Atlanta, at Queer Med, Piper is seen by a transgender person, which she found comforting:

“She knows what I’m going through and can attest to things getting better,” he said.

While Piper hopes that more transgender people will become doctors, she wants to be a zoologist, inspired by her geckos. “It’s my calling,” she said, “I’ve known that for a long time.”