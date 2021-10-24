Twitter CEO predicts ‘hyperinflation’ soon in the US and also ‘in the world’

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, has issued a mysterious warning about rising inflation in the US after experts and authorities in the country warned that this could be the case.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder and company CEO, said on Saturday that “hyperinflation” could soon hit the US, suggesting things will get considerably worse.

Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening. — jack⚡️ (@jack) October 23, 2021

Hyperinflation will change everything. Is happening.

In response to another tweet, he too affirmed that “this is going to happen soon in the US, and so [também] in the world”.

In July, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) rose again, driving the rise over the past year to a high of 30 years and putting great pressure on businesses and consumers in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Inflation may prove more stubborn than many have predicted,” Richard Moody, chief economist at Regions Financial, told Market Watch in August.

On September 22, the US Federal Reserve System (FRS), or Fed, projected that the annual rate of inflation would remain slightly above 2% for four consecutive years.

“That’s my concern. Inflation will be above the Fed’s target [2%] throughout the next year,” added Moody.

High inflation spurred critics of the US central bank, who began to speak of the need to slow down the pace of their treasury purchases.

© REUTERS / Brendan McDermid US flag outside the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York City, USA, October 12, 2021

Since the pandemic, the Federal Reserve has lowered interest rates to near-zero levels and resumed large-scale asset purchases.

In the Sept. 22 communiqué, the Fed also mentioned that it would continue to increase its holdings in Treasury bonds by at least $80 billion (BRL 452.04 billion), in addition to $40 billion (BRL 226.02 billion) in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

On Friday (22), Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged, quoted by The New York Times, that inflationary pressures “will likely last longer than previously expected”, and could continue “for much of next year “.

Jim Edward Banks, Republican representative of the US state of Indiana, said, quoted by Yahoo portal, that his voters “seen the higher prices of gas in particular, but also of purchases”. Gas prices in many states have skyrocketed beyond $4.00 (R$22.60) per gallon (3.79 l).

Hyperinflation is described as an accelerated and uncontrolled rise in prices caused by an increase in the money supply not supported by economic growth and a demand-led inflation in which it exceeds supply.