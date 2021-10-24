UFC Borrachinha vs Vettori – LIVE RESULTS

The Brazilian Squadron rises earlier in the octagon set up in the state of Nevada, in the United States. No fewer than seven representatives of the country will be in action at the UFC Las Vegas 41, event that starts at 2 pm (Brasilia time). In the main event of the night, Paulo Borrachinha seeks victory with an eye on the rematch against Israel Adesanya against the italian Marvin Vettori.

In addition to Borrachinha, Brazil will have another six representatives at the attraction. On the main card, Francisco Massaranduba face Dwight Grant. In the preliminary program, Gregory Robocop faces Junyong Park; Daniel Miojo duels with Jeff Molina; Livinha Souza will have ahead Randa Markos, while Tabatha Ricci x Maria Oliveira make the duel 100% Tupiniquim.

Stay tuned here to follow the results of the UFC Las Vegas 41, Paulo Borrachinha x Marvin Vettori:

UFC LAS VEGAS 41 RESULTS – RUBBER x VETTORI

Date: October 22, 2021

Schedule: From 2 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, United States

MAIN CARD (5 pm, Brasília time)

Light heavyweight: Marvin Vettori defeated Paulo Borrachinha in the unanimous decision of the judges (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)

Lightweight: Grant Dawson and Ricky Glenn tied for the judges’ decision (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Bantamweight: Jessica Rose-Clark defeated Joselyne Edwards on a unanimous judges decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Feather weight: Alex Caceres defeated Seung Woo Choi by submission (rear naked choke) at 3m31s of R2

Welterweight: Francisco Massaranduba defeated Dwight Grant in the split decision of the judges (27-29, 29-27, 29-27)

Light heavyweight: Nick Negumereanu defeated Ike Villanueva by TKO (punches) at 1m18s of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD (2 pm, Brasília time)

Average weight: Gregory Rodrigues defeated Jun Yong Park by TKO (punches) at 3m13s of R2

Lightweight: Mason Jones defeated David Onama on a unanimous decision by the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Straw weight: Tabatha Ricci defeated Maria Oliveira in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Average weight: Jamie Pickett defeated laurean staropoli in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 29×28)

Lightweight: Jai Herbert defeated Khama Worthy by technical knockout (punches) at 2m47s of R1

Flyweight: Jeff Molina defeated Daniel Noodles by technical knockout (punches) at 0m46s of R2

Straw weight: Randa Markos defeated Livinha Souza in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Jhonatan Martinez defeated Zviad Lazishvilli on the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)