Understand how your feet can indicate that your health is at risk

Knowing your own body and not ignoring the signals it gives is essential to understand your body and prevent problems with health. Self-knowledge needs to be literally from head to toe, as even your feet can indicate conditions that put you at risk, such as high cholesterol — a condition that compromises the blood vessels and can trigger on peripheral arterial disease (PAD), heart attack and stroke. The information is from “The Sun”.

The lower part of the body, essentially the feet, can show symptoms such as cramps, numbness or discoloration of the skin. These signs deserve attention, as they indicate that something is wrong, and may be related to peripheral arterial disease — a condition in which blood vessels may be narrowed, hardened, or blocked, limiting blood flow to the lower limbs.

PAD starts out slow and irregular, usually with discomfort, fatigue, and leg and foot cramps, which tend to get worse with physical activity. In addition, it can cause reduced leg hair growth, change skin tone, and trigger non-healing wounds or ulcers, thick dull nails, or a feeling of numb, heavy muscles.

In more severe cases, the disease can result in ischemia, also resulting in severe pain in the feet and fingers, even when at rest.

Experts advise that when you notice any changes and symptoms in the feet, it is necessary to contact a doctor immediately.

