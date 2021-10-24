Understand Queen Elizabeth’s state of health after hospitalization

After spending a night in hospital, Queen Elizabeth II is back at her desk at Windsor Castle this Friday (10/22). The UK monarch has returned to the post for light duty and “remains in a good mood,” according to Buckingham Palace.

Last Wednesday night (20/10), Elizabeth II was admitted to a London hospital after canceling an official appointment in Northern Ireland. The royal doctors, responsible for the health of the 95-year-old majesty, decided that she should receive specialist care for “preliminary investigations”.

According to the Royal House, the queen was discharged on Thursday morning (10/21) and returned to Windsor Castle, where she is expected to recover for the rest of the week. This was the monarch’s first hospitalization since 2013, when she needed medical attention to treat a stomach problem.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen went to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in a good mood,” reported the Royal House in note.

Despite discarding the possibility of Covid-19, the Palace did not give details about what motivated the medical admission.

