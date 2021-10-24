understand the end of the film by Denis Villeneuve

[Spoilers de Duna – livro e filme – à frente]

After delays and controversy over the release method, Dune finally debuted in theaters. Obviously, the movie of Denis Villeneuve adapts the masterpiece published in 1965 by Frank Herbert. Repeating the launch of the book, originally divided into two parts, the filmmaker and the Warner chose to transform the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) in two productions and, with that, end the 2021 feature long before the climax written by Herbert. At the tip of the pencil, using the edition published in Brazil in 2017 by aleph as a calculation basis, the adaptation covers 396 of the 620 pages – that is, the first film is two-thirds of the novel Dune.

First of all, it is necessary to remember the Fremen prophecy, introduced to the people of Arrakis centuries before by the Bene Gesserit responsible for molding superstitions, which predicts the arrival of a messiah, son of an initiate of the order, capable of predicting the future – the call “prescience” -, who will know the Fremen customs “like from the cradle” and would free them from the dominion of the Imperium. Meeting the different “requirements” of the legend throughout Dune, Paul is treated with increasing curiosity by the locals, who see in him the Mahdi, the leader capable of taking them to paradise.

Already embraced by Stilgar and other Fremen scouts, Paul is challenged by a warrior named Jamis, who doubts the young Atreides’ loyalty and the possibility that he is the Mahdi. More skillful because of his training with Duncan Idaho and his mother, Jessica, the boy defeats his opponent and earns the respect of others present. Paul mourns the death of his opponent, the first person he killed with his bare hands, an act that is seen as a confirmation of his messianic identity by his new companions.

It is at this point in the book that Paul is welcomed by the tribe led by Stilgar and takes on their local names: Usul, which can only be used by members of the sietch Tabr, and Muad’dib, chosen by the young Atreides himself from a small rodent that inhabits the desert of Arrakis. This renaming, however, is curiously absent from the first part of the Dune of Villeneuve.

Unlike Herbert, who reveals Paul and Jessica’s acceptance among the Fremen, the filmmaker prefers to end his version of the story by leaving relatively open how Chalamet’s character will be received at Stilgar’s community shelter (Javier Bardem) and Chani (Zendaya). While it’s hard to imagine Villeneuve changing the role the young man will play in the fate of his new people, it’s possible that ending the film before the “birth” of Usul/Muad’dib is a way to keep Paul’s messianic aura between the lines, something that doesn’t happen in the original book.

“This is just the beginning”

Chalamet’s last words in Dune, “this is just the beginning”, are not used as a simple end point to the first chapter of Villeneuve’s narrative, but may also indicate how the director plans to adapt the rest of Herbert’s book. Without explicitly showing Paul assuming his new Fremen identity as in the original work, the director can use this concealment to build the mystique that the name Muad’dib begins to have not only among the people of Arrakis, but also behind the scenes of the Harkonnen administration.

This possibility explains, for example, the change in treatment that Liet Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), whose double life as Imperium agent and Fremen leader was significantly reduced. If you followed paragraph by paragraph of the book, the legend that is created around Paul could be received as repetitive by the public who, unlike the Harkonnens, already reach the second part knowing that the boy is alive.

The “abrupt” ending proposed in the 2021 film can also serve as a temporal demarcation, as there is a two-year leap between the natural division between the two parts of Dune. Thanks to Paul’s insights, audiences already have some details of his life in sietch Tabr, which includes, among other things, his relationship with Chani, with whom he exchanged meaningful glances in the last seconds of the film. The walk towards the horizon leaves Muad’dib’s experiences implicit and may open space for Villeneuve to work on this aspect of the book in a less expository way.