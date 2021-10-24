Understand what is physiotherapy for the penis, made by the pawn Tiago

The country singer Tiago Silva, who participates in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), said yesterday that he exercises for penile rehabilitation. “I do my physiotherapy every day, come, take my clothes off and take my shower.”

Silva, who is partnered with Hugo, performed a phalloplasty – which consists of the enlargement of the genital organ – and since he started to speak publicly about the subject, he hasn’t left the media anymore. The procedure took place in the middle of the year and he said he does not risk deforming his penis.

The pawn’s speech generated controversy in the networks: after all, how does penile physiotherapy work? According to urologist Fernando Facio, head of the Andrology Department of the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU), penile physiotherapy is a procedure to rehabilitate the penis and return it to its natural state.

It is usually performed after some aggression to the penis due to sequelae resulting from the treatment of prostate cancer, laceration trauma or other types of trauma. “Rehabilitation is done with vacuum pumps that cause blood to be sucked into the penis, to create an engorgement, an artificial erection. There is also drug treatment, which is with the use of drugs that induce an erection,” explains Facio .

penis enlargement

Penis enlargement surgery is controversial. The SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology), through an official statement, has already stated that it contraindicates it and reinforces that there are no studies or scientific data that confirm credibility, efficacy or safety of any technique to increase penile dimensions. The Federal Council of Medicine defines surgical procedures for penile enlargement and neurotripsy as experimental (DOU; 12 August 1997. Section 1, p. 17,338).

What techniques are used?

According to Antonio Carlos Pompeo, president of SBU, there are several techniques used. “Most of them with significant failure”, says the doctor. Here are some of the following:

Ligament Sections

It involves cutting the ligament that connects the penis to the pubic bone. This makes the flaccid penis look longer, but only visually. While it can make it lean even further down, it doesn’t actually increase its size. The surgeon may also recommend other procedures, such as removing fat from the area around the penis. This can make the penis look bigger, but again, it doesn’t really change its length.

Biological or synthetic tissue grafts

The most common is the application of fat taken from the patient between the skin and the corpus cavernosum (erectile tissue structures similar to sponges), which would thicken the penis. But studies have shown that the body can reabsorb or “break down” about 30% of injected fat in the first two months. Another 2017 review said that the graft can decrease in volume (20 to 80%) in one year.

Another option, this time synthetic, is the insertion of a silicone piece. The surgeon first makes an incision above the penis and then inserts a crescent-shaped strip of silicone into the body of the penis to make it longer and wider. Some studies showed positive results, but there was a conflict of interest, that is, the researchers had a relationship with implant manufacturers.

prostheses

Penile prostheses are structures that are implanted in the penis to fill the spaces previously occupied by blood in the corpora cavernosa. They guarantee the erection and allow the user to have sex whenever they want. But none make the penis bigger.

What are the risks?

Pompeo says the surgery has the potential for complications such as infections, deformities and even sexuality changes.

Seeking this type of procedure can still lead men to depression and reduced self-esteem, as the person, who was already unhappy with the dimensions of the penis, is even more dissatisfied if there is a worsening.

According to Alexander Bez, a psychologist who specializes in relationships at the University of Miami and who specializes in anxiety and panic disorder at UCLA (University of California), before deciding to undergo surgery of this type, a psychological investigation is needed to determine the mental reasons behind the led to this procedure.

“The vast majority of men, who have this issue with size, are fundamentally focused on a ‘fantasy vision’, both with regard to their own genital dimension, as well as with regard to the expectation of results, as without an adequate mental balance, the surgery may not provide the expected performance,” he says.

A study published in April 2019 in the journal Scientific Reports evaluated 355 cases of cosmetic penile enlargement surgery and concluded that “cosmetic phalloplasty requires a thorough knowledge of anatomy and surgical technique and that the selection of candidates is a key element.” According to the authors, physicians should exclude patients with psychiatric disorders, such as body dysmorphic disorder, or those who have already undergone surgery and have not had satisfactory results.

The researchers said the procedure “very rarely produces spectacular results, but as a last resort to improve the patient’s discomfort, it can considerably improve their self-esteem and the quality of their sex life and, in turn, their relationships.”

When is surgery indicated?

According to the president of the SBU, the procedure is only indicated in cases of congenital malformations, such as micropenis, and also in cases of penile trauma, such as amputations.

* With reporting information from 07/03/2021