Unimed Volta Redonda receives Excellence in Health award

Cooperative won the Social and Environmental Responsibility category

Volta Redonda – Unimed Volta Redonda was the winner of the 9th edition of the Excellence in Health award, in the Social and Environmental Responsibility category. The award has been held by Grupo Mídia since 2013 and honors the health institutions that stood out in the last 12 months. For the director of the Cooperative, Dr Elaine de Fatima Nogueira, the recognition reinforces Unimed Volta Redonda’s commitment to conducting its business in a sustainable manner. “Investments related to social and environmental responsibility are part of our essence in taking care not only of customers, but of the community as a whole”, says Dr Elaine, who emphasizes that the success of the initiatives carried out is due to the engagement of employees and cooperative members.

One of the examples is the conscientious disposal of cable scrap, which also earned the Cooperative the certification of the Green IT Program, as a company that contributes to the environment. The recycling of 432 kg of scrap prevented more than 216 kg of materials contaminated with heavy metals from being deposited in industrial landfills. It also reduced the extraction of more than 41,000 kg of copper ore and consumption by more than 4,130 kWh of energy, which would supply 28 homes for a month.

Another solution that has been registering excellent results is the digital panel that monitors water, sewage and electricity systems. It was developed to optimize day-to-day processes, predict problems through variable monitoring and as continuous improvement. “It is a tool that was created by our own team and that allows us to identify, for example, if there is a water leak, and to act quickly in the solution”, highlights Dr Elaine, who makes a point of recalling that the Hospital Unimed Volta Redonda has been using it since its inauguration, 11 years ago, the electronic medical record.

Selective collection and treatment of solid and liquid waste; rainwater reuse system, which is captured, stored in reservoirs and used in flushing and watering gardens, as well as the use of solar panels to heat the water in the hospital’s showers and faucets, also comprise the socio-environmental measures carried out by Cooperative, which even in the pandemic did not stop investing in actions on behalf of customers, members and employees. Recently, the Clinical Research Center was inaugurated, with the objective of promoting innovation, advances in science and placing the South Fluminense region as a research center in the medical area in Brazil.

“Without a doubt, Unimed Volta Redonda has been fulfilling its role well. Even so, this award reinforces our responsibility to seek new solutions and initiatives, always aiming at the care of people’s health and well-being”, he says

Elaine.