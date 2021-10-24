Up to 70% off Xbox Games on Amazon

Xbox physical games are at an unmissable discount of up to 70% on Amazon. With titles such as the Forza Horizon 5 game on pre-sale and the recently released FIFA 22, this is a great opportunity to guarantee your gallery’s renewal.

If you own Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, don’t worry. Many Xbox One games run on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S due to backwards compatibility, ensuring their gameplay at the highest level.

Below, the IGN Brazil highlights five games with a discount on Amazon. Pay attention to stock availability and price variations*.

Forza Horizon 5

Your Ultimate Horizon Adventure awaits! Explore Mexico’s vibrant, ever-evolving open-world landscapes with fun, limitless driving action in hundreds of the world’s best cars.

Released: November 9th

Forza Horizon 5 costs R$219.99 on Amazon.

FIFA 22

Re-imagined gameplay creates fundamental advances you’ll experience across all FIFA 22 modes. Recreating goalkeepers and goalkeepers brings more composure and consistency to the most important position on the field, and new ball physics reimagines every pass, submission, goal and explosive racing.

FIFA 22 costs R$260.91 on Amazon.

Red Dead Redemption 2

America, 1899. The end of the Wild West era began. After a robbery goes very wrong in the town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and Van der Linde’s gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the nation’s best bounty hunters swarming on their heels, the gang must steal and fight through America’s broken heart to survive.

Red Dead Redemption 2 costs R$130.43 on Amazon.

cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor and biomods. You play as V, an outlaw mercenary behind a unique implant that holds the key to immortality. You can customize cyber gadgets, your character’s skill set and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the decisions you make define the story and the world around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 costs R$ 74.00 on Amazon.

It Takes Two

Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two. Invite a friend to join for free with Friend Pass in various innovative gameplay challenges like divorced couple Cody and May. Created especially for co-op, this is a revolutionary platform adventure where only one thing is certain: we are better together.

It Takes Two costs R$199.99 on Amazon

