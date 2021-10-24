US couple have three daughters born Aug. 25; they are not triplets

For three of the last six years, American Kristin Lammert spent August 25 in a delivery room. She calls herself a planner, but nothing could have prepared her for the unfolding of the pregnancy: three daughters, born three years apart on the same day.

When Sophia, Lammert’s first child, was born on August 25, 2015, the only other family member she shared a birthday with was her dog, Koda Bear. Sophia spent her third birthday welcoming her sister Giuliana. This year, they repeated the August 25 tradition with the birth of another sister, Mia.

“The third time, I thought, ‘Wow, this is such a weird fate,’” said Lammert.

Against all odds

After the Today newspaper ran an article about the family, Lammert said he saw a flood of mostly positive comments about people’s experiences with coincidences and shared birthdays. She also noticed skeptical comments – that her pregnancies were planned, or she orchestrated these birthdays.

Lammert said there was some planning about when they would like to have their babies. They knew they wanted three years between each baby. For the first one, they had the month of August in mind, because it was a period between the big holidays in the United States. For the second, they planned just three years after the first. For the third pregnancy, they were planning a delivery after Sept. 1, as Lammert didn’t want his daughter to be the youngest in her class at school.

Lammert was also induced in all three pregnancies under the guidance of her doctors, due to the additional stress on Lammert and the baby during labor. “The date does not automatically align. My doctors wouldn’t prompt me just because the date looked cool,” Lammert said. “My body, we just now know, needs this extra help.”

Dr. Christine Greves, an obstetrician at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Infants, did not supervise Lammert’s delivery, but said the coincidence “is not something I have personally seen or heard about.”

“What we do know is that this phenomenon is extremely rare,” said Greves. She stated that labor inductions occur on a case-by-case basis. Complications of pre-eclampsia, a condition of pregnancy-related high blood pressure, can be a factor in inducing pregnancy.

Lammert said her last pregnancy was the hardest. In the tenth week of her third pregnancy, Lammert contracted Covid-19. She was also diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, which her doctor said could result in a premature birth. Her planning date in September 2021 turned into August, and another daughter was born on August 25th.

Because of Covid-19’s restrictions, their families could not be present for Mia’s birth, but Lammert said the nurses and doctors were aware of the day’s significance. Her husband Nick was eager to alert everyone to the story.

“They said, ‘What? We need to make this baby born on the 25th of August.’ So when we were in labor, everyone knew,” said Lammert. “But when I was in active labor … I don’t think I had a clue what was going on.”

In the delivery room, Lammert said the family group chat was casting guesses about the baby’s arrival time. Lammert opined 19:00 and Nick said 18:59. Mia was born at 6:58 pm.

“I looked at Nick and I thought, ‘You beat me,’” Lammert said. “We are very competitive.”

three birthdays in one

The daughters were excited to welcome Mia and plan their birthdays together, Lammert said. Sophia and Giuliana had a Luca-inspired birthday party the weekend before her birthday and the day before Lammert went to the hospital.

Nick said they didn’t want any of the girls to feel left out, so during the pregnancy they kept the girls involved. They listened to Mia’s heartbeat, read books about Lammert’s belly, chose music for her, and played doctor.

They spent the 25th of August eating ice cream with their grandparents and waiting for news.

Talking to Mia, a few minutes old, for the first time on the phone, Sophia heard the baby’s first cry. “I said, ‘This is your birthday present from Mom and Dad.’ And she started crying, and we all cried,” said Lammert.

They notice the numbers 3 and 825 (for 8/25) everywhere now, said Lammert. Sophia has to be at school by 8:25. Lammert’s snack bill earlier this month was $8.25. They had three nurses in the delivery room. His induction started at 3:00 pm. Nick turned 33 this year.

“There are just little things like that,” said Lammert. “It’s not really significant things that are happening, but it just pops up everywhere.”

Her family jokes that she is known for being the lucky one in the family. Any competition with luck involved, Lammert usually takes the prize. His brother, who is a doctor, couldn’t imagine the chances of such a coincidence, but he told Lammert that if anyone could do it, it would be her.

