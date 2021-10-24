User buys bitcoin for $11,000 during Binance’s flash crash

During a sudden drop in the prices of various currencies in the American Binance, where Bitcoin was traded for 8,200 dollars for less than a minute, a user of the platform reports that he was able to buy 1 BTC for 11 thousand dollars.

Although this lucky break quickly resulted in a profit of 50,000 dollars, it offers a much greater risk than the return, after all your money needs to sit in a brokerage, often the target of attacks. Therefore, it is not recommended.

The same user has already lost a lot of money on cryptocurrencies by making wrong decisions, yet he still seems to believe that luck is a better guide for his financial future.

Bitcoin on sale

A user quintupled his money in less than a minute during an event that dropped the price of Bitcoin to $8,200 in US Binance. Through Reddit, he reports that he was able to buy 1 BTC for $11,111.

“I didn’t believe it myself, but the purchase order for 1 BTC (I made 2 months ago) for $11,000 was executed during the BiananceUS flash crash… picture of the executed order:”

With Bitcoin above 60 thousand dollars, the user made more than 50 thousand dollars due to his luck, after all events like these are very rare, even more with a price so unrealistic.

Despite this, it is important to remember that the risk is not worth the return. The user reports that he left $11,111 at a brokerage house for more than two months. The chances of a hack on exchanges are much greater than a flash crash of this type occurring.

Because of this, it is always advised that users leave as little money as possible in brokers, at most the amount they use to make trades and keep their money in their own portfolios, if it is crypto, and under the mattress if it is. up of fiat coins.

The same user has already lost 610 thousand dollars

In this same post, the user reports that he has finally made a good move, reporting that his portfolio of $650,000 in 2017 has dropped to just $40,000 in 2021.

As guessed, the user was full of shitcoins in his pocket, he reports that he put 400k in the VERI cryptocurrency, today it is 75% below its historical top. If he had only been with BTC since 2017, he would already be a millionaire.

In addition, he also reports that he lost $40,000 in a cloud mining scam. As previously reported, despite the luck of having won $50,000 in 1 minute, this guy doesn’t seem to know how to measure the relationship between risk and return.