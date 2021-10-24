Vacancies in fintechs grow 466% in the 1st half, with a focus on technology

Driven by changes in the Brazilian financial market, which has recently adopted solutions such as Pix and open banking, the number of startups in the segment, known as fintechs, has been multiplying rapidly — and, due to the growth of this niche, the number of new job openings exploded.

According to a survey carried out by Gupy, a vacancy platform that analyzed the hiring data of 30 fintechs and compared the first half of 2021 with the same period last year, there was a 466% growth in vacancies. Technology is the area within fintechs that generated the most opportunities, with 33% of the total, followed by commercial (21%) and product and innovation (7%).

According to the Distrito Fintech Report 2021, there are currently 1,158 fintechs in the country, divided into the categories backoffice, cryptocurrencies, investments, foreign exchange, crowdfunding, means of payment, cards, debt, credit, loyalty, risk and compliance, personal finance, digital services and technology.

Despite being present in all regions, most are in the Southeast, which concentrates 72.3% of the solutions. The report also indicates that a large part of this ecosystem focuses on solutions for other companies (B2B), while 13.6% also offer solutions for consumers and just over 25% target only this second audience.

Until September 2021, Brazilian fintechs had carried out 124 investment rounds – the same number as last year, according to a survey by Sling Hubs carried out exclusively for the State. The volume raised, however, jumped from US$ 1.8 billion to US$ 4.9 billion – a growth of 172% – and the number of people employed rose from 35 thousand in 2020 to 56 thousand in 2021 (an increase of 59%) .

The list of companies that are looking for new professionals is wide. C6 Bank, for example, has 780 vacancies open, of which 280 are for the technology area. There are opportunities for developers (back-end, front-end and mobile), data scientists, software quality analysts, service desk and risk analysts. There are also vacancies available to work in other areas, such as marketing, legal, compliance and fraud prevention.

This is the biggest hiring movement since the launch of the digital bank, which in two years of existence has already surpassed 10 million customers. From January to the end of September this year, 854 professionals were hired, in addition to 108 interns, totaling 1.8 thousand employees at fintech.

A technology company in financial services of the Stone.Co group, which brings together Pagar.me, Vitta and Linx, Stone has 300 vacancies open. Others that are hiring are Sinqia, RecargaPay, BRITech, Appmax, VADU, Liber Capital, Lendico and Blu.

Adyen, which specializes in payment technologies, recently announced unlimited places for developers in Brazil. The company says it will leave the number open and hire all the professionals it can. Candidates need to know how to program in Java, regardless of university degree or diploma.

Exclusive opportunities for women

Gupy also detected a new movement in the fintech market: the hiring of women was 24.5% higher between July and August this year compared to the previous two months. Compared to last year, the boom is huge: a 660% increase in the hiring of women compared to the same period in 2020.

If, on the one hand, the increase was general, for both men and women, there is a perceptible concern to bring more gender equality to the segment, which is still predominantly male.

This is the case of the platform of solutions for the education ecosystem Pravaler, which has vacancies for different areas, such as marketing, human resources, commercial and software engineering, but has opened a front of opportunities in the technology sector exclusively for women.

Fintech Cora, currently with 207 employees, is another that offers exclusive technology jobs for them and has set a goal of having at least 30% of women in the company in two years. Today, the number already exceeds 25%. There are 15 women occupying positions within the technology umbrella.

“It’s the first time I’ve worked for a company with this (gender) balance,” says 37-year-old data engineer Vanessa Cadan Scheffer. With a degree in Computer Science and a degree in Mathematics with a Masters in Technology, she says that since college she had to fight for spaces because the numerical discrepancy was huge. “The room had 80 men and only four women,” he says.

The specialist worked at companies such as Kroton and Natura before joining Cora. At fintech, she works on a team with 50% men and 50% women. “We feel welcomed and that makes a lot of difference”, he says. “For the company, it’s much healthier to have people with different points of view and backgrounds, who feel comfortable with each other. I came from older, more hierarchical companies and I’m finding this more horizontal startup very special.”

For women looking to dive into the world of fintech and technology, Vanessa makes a simple recommendation: “Don’t be afraid. Women tend not to apply for tech jobs when they don’t meet all the requirements, while men are bolder and more they try their luck,” he observes. “Several times we started to interview a person for a job and saw that she was perfect for another. The most important thing is to have curiosity and passion for what she does and an unconditional desire to learn because every day new tools and solutions emerge.”

How to compete for one of the vacancies

For those who have an eye on new vacancies, the fintech market looks for characteristics in candidates such as experience (21.05%) and technical skills proven by tests (18.14%). The level of training is one of the characteristics with the lowest weight (10%). Experience points in volunteer work and extracurricular activities also count.