vaccination for dogs and cats takes place this Saturday in three cities in ES

This Saturday (23), the D-Day for the application of the rabies vaccine in dogs and cats in the municipalities of Vitória, Cariacica and Viana takes place.
The rabies vaccine is effective in protecting against rabies, an infectious disease of viral origin capable of killing victims in practically 100% of cases. It affects all species of mammals, including humans.
According to the Municipal Health Department, the virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and is transmitted mainly through bites. It can also be rubbed and licked on damaged skin.
Vaccination in Victoria
In the capital, the action is promoted by the Municipal Health Department of Vitória (Semus), through the Environmental Health Surveillance Center (CVSA). 46 mobile stations will be made available, in the Maruípe and Continental regions, from 8 am to 4:30 pm.
Check the vaccination points:
ANTÔNIO HONÓRIO – MARIA ORTIZ PRAÇA DO HI-FI : POPULAR ACADEMY OF THE SQUARE AND MUNICIPAL GUARD
GOOD VIEW: SQUARE NEXT TO THE COMMUNITY CENTER
BONFIM: CAJUN DO BAIRRO BONFIM, RUA JOSÉ NERY DO ROSÁRIO, No. 4 / BONFIM HEALTH UNIT, AV MARECHAL CAMPOS, No. 1490
CONSOLATION: CMEI LAURENTINA MENDONÇA CORRÊA, RUA PROFESSORA ANÍZIA CORRÊA ROCHA, No. 120 / CONSOLAÇÃO HEALTH UNIT, RUA DEEMBARGADOR OTÁVIO DE CARVALHO LENGRUBER, No. 185
PENHA NEIGHBORHOOD: CENTRAL SQUARE IN FRONT OF EMEF ZILDA ANDRADE
LOURDES NEIGHBORHOOD: REGIONAL OF WORKS OF THE BAIRRO DE LOURDES (CENTRAL 3), RUA SANTA RITA DE CÁSSIA, S/N
OLD GUAVA TREES: NAPRAÇA LUÍS ALVES, NEXT TO THE POLICE OFFICE, NEAR THE PMV GARAGE
GURGICA (JABURU): VIEWPOINT OF THE JABURU BAIRRO, CLOSE TO THE CMEI AÉCIO BISPO DOS SANTOS (GO UP BY GURGICA)
GURGICA – BONFIM : ASCENDING MANOEL P. JESUS STAIRCASE, IN FRONT OF “POINT DO MARMITÃO”, No. 65, RUA SILVIO SOARES
GARDEN: ELSON’S BAR, RUA MANOEL FRANCISCO RIBEIRO, No. 25
ITARARE: EMEF OTTO EWALD JÚNIOR, CLOSE TO MERCEARIA DO NOÉ, RUA DANIEL ABREU MACHADO, No. 546 / ITARARÉ HEALTH UNIT, RUA DOCTOR ARLINDO SODRÉ, No. 260
JABOUR: IN THE SQUARE NEAR THE JABOUR HEALTH UNIT, RUA ENGENHEIRO CÉSAR DANTAS, No. 176 / MORELLATO CEREMONIAL SQUARE (BEHIND THE IPIRANGA POST)
JABOUR (RESIDENTIAL MARIA ORTIZ): MULTISPORTS COURT OF RUA ANITA GIOVANOTI
CAMBURI GARDEN: ATLANTICA VILLE, TRAILLER HOBBY / IN FRONT OF THE ESTÁCIO DE SÁ FACULTY / IN FRONT OF THE CAMBURI GARDEN HEALTH UNIT, RUA BELMIRO TEIXEIRA PIMENTA, S/N / SOE MODULE AT CAMBURI BEACH / PRAÇA DA BOCHA, BEHIND BANESTES, IN FRONT OF THE JEPEL CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL / SQUARE CLOSE TO EPA DA BEACH SUPERMARKET / RUA CARLOS MARTINS, IN FRONT OF HAMBURGÃO
JARDIM DA PENHA: EPA SUPERMARKET SQUARE / PHILOGOMIRO LANNES SQUARE (OLD FLASH VIDEO SQUARE) / SQUARE NEAR THE CARONE SUPERMARKET / BOCHA COURT BEHIND THE CATHOLIC CHURCH, NEAR SESI
MARIA ORTIZ: IN FRONT OF THE MARIA ORTIZ HEALTH UNIT, RUA PROFESSOR RENATO RIBEIRO DOS SANTOS, No. 271 / CATHOLIC CHURCH OF MARIA ORTIZ, RUA PROFA. PLACIDA REBELLO FRAGA, CLOSE TO THE BAIANO WORKSHOP
MARUIPE: MARUÍPE HEALTH UNIT, RUA VICTOR FRITOLI NAVARRO, 20 / SQUARE IN FRONT OF THE DPM, NEAR ASSOC. RESIDENTS OF MARUÍPE, IN FRONT OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH
BEACH FOREST: ADMINISTRATION SQUARE (JACOB SUAID SQUARE)
CAMBURI ADDRESS: IN FRONT OF THE SAMU BASE, NEAR THE PERIM SUPERMARKET
REPUBLIC: AV. PRESIDENT COSTA E SILVA, IN FRONT OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH OF GOIABEIRAS – PARÓQUIA DA RESSURREÇÃO / PRAÇA THEREZINHA GRECCHI (SQUARE DA BOCHA)
SANTA CECILIA: CATHOLIC CHURCH OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD
SANTOS DUMONT: BAIRRO SANTOS DUMONT COMMUNITY CENTER
ST. BENEDICT: CENTRAL SQUARE, END POINT OF BUS 031 AND 031A
SAINT CRISTOPHER: IN FRONT OF THE RAJAB BAKERY, AV. MANOEL MARQUES / END OF THE BUS (SQUARE) / SOLON BORGES ON THE SQUARE IN FRONT OF THE ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH
TRAYER: BAIRRO COMMUNITY CENTER / PRACINHA IN FRONT OF BAR DO PRETO (NEXT TO RECREIO DOS Olhos)
TOP TRAY: NEXT TO THE FORMER CMEI JACY ALVES FRAGA / TABUAZEIRO MUNICIPAL PARK, CORNER WITH JÁCOMO FORZA STREET
Action in Viana until Sunday
In addition to Saturday, in Viana the animals can be on Sunday (24) from 8 am to 5 pm. According to the Municipal Health Department (Semsa), healthy dogs and cats from 3 months of age can be vaccinated.
The action is carried out by Semsa, through the Environmental Surveillance. Immunization will be done in the districts of the city.
Check the list of vaccination points:
Neighborhood: riverside
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: Ribeira Health Care Point
Neighborhood: Good pastor
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Good Shepherd
Neighborhood: New village:
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: Carlinhos Peixeiro – Near the Catholic Church
Neighborhood: Viana Headquarters
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: CTA (next to the Health Department)
Neighborhood: Santa Teresa
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Viana Headquarters
Neighborhood: Soteco
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Soteco
Neighborhood: May 13th
Schedule: 8am to 12pm
Local: square
Neighborhood: Caxias do Sul
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: Citizen’s House – EMEF Gislene da Silva Queiroz
Neighborhood: Green field
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Green Field
Neighborhood: sand
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Sand
Neighborhood: Sun Valley
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: Bar do Baixinho (crás street)
Local: Soares Ration House
Neighborhood: Bethania address
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US address
Neighborhood: Bethania Village
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Location: US de Vila Bethânia
Local: Sports Court
Neighborhood: New Bethania
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US New Bethania 1
Local: US New Bethania 2
Local: Schultz Building Material
SUNDAY (24):
Neighborhood: jucu
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US of Jucu
Neighborhood: Araçatiba
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Araçatiba
Neighborhood: New Belem
Schedule: 8am to 12pm
Local: Dona Fatima’s house
Neighborhood: Antarctica
Schedule: 13:00 to 17:00
Local: girl’s bar
Neighborhood: Ipanema
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Ipanema
Local: Carlos Maique’s Bar (near the water tank) (13:00 to 17:00)
Neighborhood: Flamengo Park
Schedule: 8am to 12pm
Local: square
Neighborhood: Universal
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Universal
Neighborhood: Canaan
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Canaan
Local: Taruíra’s Bar
Neighborhood: Spring
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Spring
Local: EMEF Arcilio Tononi – Sports Court
Neighborhood: Marcilio de Noronha
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Marcílio de Noronha
Local: Jiló’s Bar (bocce game square)
Local: It’s for now
Neighborhood: Marcilius 2
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Adolar Armani
Local: Pinicão wall
Neighborhood: Industrial
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Local: US Industrial
Local: Ailton’s Bar
Cariacica will vaccinate 31,000 dogs and cats
The first stage of the Anti-rabies Vaccination Campaign in Cariacica aims to vaccinate more than 31,000 dogs and cats throughout the city. The event will be from 8 am to 4 pm.
In all, this weekend, 55 neighborhoods will be served. Another 53 neighborhoods receive the campaign on November 6th.
The teams from the Coordination of Environmental Surveillance and Control of Animals and Zoonoses will be in various districts of the city, promoting immunization in animals.
Check the points to take your pet
Alzira Ramos: 1st Baptist Church (Av. Virginia Maline Ramos)
Girl Scouts: Neighborhood square and sports field
Beautiful Aurora: Neighborhood square and DPM square
Nice view: Neighborhood Health Unit
Good luck: Square in front of the Catholic Church
Casserole: Bar da Castanheira (in front of the Distribuidora do Carlinhos)
Campo Grande: Full Stop and Assembly of God Church
Campo Verde: Full stop
Beautiful field: In front of the Eurides Gabriel school
Large field: Children’s Park Square
New field: Torezani site
White Castle: Praça da Conquista and Agnaldos Bar (near the roundabout)
Paradise farm: Rimacol Construction Material
Southern Cross: little blue square
Piranema Flower: Near Philadelphia Church
Itapemirim: Neighborhood Health Unit
Jardim América: Hugo Viola Square and neighborhood health unit
Botanical Garden: Neighborhood Health Unit
Campo Grande Garden: In front of the Mercadinho Capixaba (Bar dos Amorins)
Garden of Allah: Catholic church
Jardim dos Palmares: Beside the Princípio do Saber School
Jardim dos Palmares: God’s Assembly Church
Freedom: Campo Botânico (next to the Maria Augusta Tavares school)
Maracana: In front of the Águia Negra Bar and Grocery store
address of sainta Faith: Neighborhood Health Unit
Nelson Ramos: Madureira Assembly of God Church (next to Ramos Supermarket)
New Brazil: Neighborhood Health Unit
New Horizon: Theodomiro Coelho School
Worker: Neighborhood Health Unit
Father Gabriel: Neighborhood square and health unit
Gramado Park: Paulo’s Bar (uphill from the neighborhood)
Rio Marino: Neighborhood Health Unit
Penha rose: Juliana Ration House (Main Street, next to the school)
Santa Barbara: Next to Pole Alves (Rua Jardim Primavera) and neighborhood health unit
Santa Catarina: In front of EEEFM José Moyses
Santa Luzia: Bar das Nuts
Santa Paula: Bar in front of the Ceia garage (former ACE), next to the tank factory
Saint Andrew: Residents’ Association Headquarters
St. Benedict: Old DPM
São Conrado: Democratic Field
San Francisco: Neighborhood Health Unit
São Geraldo I: Neighborhood Health Unit
São Geraldo II: Near Bermacol
Sotelândia: Neighborhood Health Unit
Tiradentes: Next to Bar da Rita (Rua Mato Grosso)
Valley of the Kings: Catholic church
Hope Valley: neighborhood square
Valparaiso: Neighborhood Health Unit
Vasco da Gama: Catholic church
Vera Cruz: close to the catholic church
Vila Isabel: Headquarters of the Residents’ Association
Palestine Village: Jerusalem square
rich village: Catholic church
Golden View: Fernanda Variety
Beautiful view: Catholic church
Sea View: Next to the Multishow Supermarket (Walter’s Bar) and Santa Luzia Catholic Church
