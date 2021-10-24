vaccination for dogs and cats takes place this Saturday in three cities in ES

Photo: Disclosure





This Saturday (23), the D-Day for the application of the rabies vaccine in dogs and cats in the municipalities of Vitória, Cariacica and Viana takes place.

The rabies vaccine is effective in protecting against rabies, an infectious disease of viral origin capable of killing victims in practically 100% of cases. It affects all species of mammals, including humans.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and is transmitted mainly through bites. It can also be rubbed and licked on damaged skin.

Vaccination in Victoria

In the capital, the action is promoted by the Municipal Health Department of Vitória (Semus), through the Environmental Health Surveillance Center (CVSA). 46 mobile stations will be made available, in the Maruípe and Continental regions, from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Check the vaccination points:

ANTÔNIO HONÓRIO – MARIA ORTIZ PRAÇA DO HI-FI : POPULAR ACADEMY OF THE SQUARE AND MUNICIPAL GUARD

GOOD VIEW: SQUARE NEXT TO THE COMMUNITY CENTER

BONFIM: CAJUN DO BAIRRO BONFIM, RUA JOSÉ NERY DO ROSÁRIO, No. 4 / BONFIM HEALTH UNIT, AV MARECHAL CAMPOS, No. 1490

CONSOLATION: CMEI LAURENTINA MENDONÇA CORRÊA, RUA PROFESSORA ANÍZIA CORRÊA ROCHA, No. 120 / CONSOLAÇÃO HEALTH UNIT, RUA DEEMBARGADOR OTÁVIO DE CARVALHO LENGRUBER, No. 185

PENHA NEIGHBORHOOD: CENTRAL SQUARE IN FRONT OF EMEF ZILDA ANDRADE

LOURDES NEIGHBORHOOD: REGIONAL OF WORKS OF THE BAIRRO DE LOURDES (CENTRAL 3), RUA SANTA RITA DE CÁSSIA, S/N

OLD GUAVA TREES: NAPRAÇA LUÍS ALVES, NEXT TO THE POLICE OFFICE, NEAR THE PMV GARAGE

GURGICA (JABURU): VIEWPOINT OF THE JABURU BAIRRO, CLOSE TO THE CMEI AÉCIO BISPO DOS SANTOS (GO UP BY GURGICA)

GURGICA – BONFIM : ASCENDING MANOEL P. JESUS ​​STAIRCASE, IN FRONT OF “POINT DO MARMITÃO”, No. 65, RUA SILVIO SOARES

GARDEN: ELSON’S BAR, RUA MANOEL FRANCISCO RIBEIRO, No. 25

ITARARE: EMEF OTTO EWALD JÚNIOR, CLOSE TO MERCEARIA DO NOÉ, RUA DANIEL ABREU MACHADO, No. 546 / ITARARÉ HEALTH UNIT, RUA DOCTOR ARLINDO SODRÉ, No. 260

JABOUR: IN THE SQUARE NEAR THE JABOUR HEALTH UNIT, RUA ENGENHEIRO CÉSAR DANTAS, No. 176 / MORELLATO CEREMONIAL SQUARE (BEHIND THE IPIRANGA POST)

JABOUR (RESIDENTIAL MARIA ORTIZ): MULTISPORTS COURT OF RUA ANITA GIOVANOTI

CAMBURI GARDEN: ATLANTICA VILLE, TRAILLER HOBBY / IN FRONT OF THE ESTÁCIO DE SÁ FACULTY / IN FRONT OF THE CAMBURI GARDEN HEALTH UNIT, RUA BELMIRO TEIXEIRA PIMENTA, S/N / SOE MODULE AT CAMBURI BEACH / PRAÇA DA BOCHA, BEHIND BANESTES, IN FRONT OF THE JEPEL CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL / SQUARE CLOSE TO EPA DA BEACH SUPERMARKET / RUA CARLOS MARTINS, IN FRONT OF HAMBURGÃO

JARDIM DA PENHA: EPA SUPERMARKET SQUARE / PHILOGOMIRO LANNES SQUARE (OLD FLASH VIDEO SQUARE) / SQUARE NEAR THE CARONE SUPERMARKET / BOCHA COURT BEHIND THE CATHOLIC CHURCH, NEAR SESI

MARIA ORTIZ: IN FRONT OF THE MARIA ORTIZ HEALTH UNIT, RUA PROFESSOR RENATO RIBEIRO DOS SANTOS, No. 271 / CATHOLIC CHURCH OF MARIA ORTIZ, RUA PROFA. PLACIDA REBELLO FRAGA, CLOSE TO THE BAIANO WORKSHOP

MARUIPE: MARUÍPE HEALTH UNIT, RUA VICTOR FRITOLI NAVARRO, 20 / SQUARE IN FRONT OF THE DPM, NEAR ASSOC. RESIDENTS OF MARUÍPE, IN FRONT OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH

BEACH FOREST: ADMINISTRATION SQUARE (JACOB SUAID SQUARE)

CAMBURI ADDRESS: IN FRONT OF THE SAMU BASE, NEAR THE PERIM SUPERMARKET

REPUBLIC: AV. PRESIDENT COSTA E SILVA, IN FRONT OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH OF GOIABEIRAS – PARÓQUIA DA RESSURREÇÃO / PRAÇA THEREZINHA GRECCHI (SQUARE DA BOCHA)

SANTA CECILIA: CATHOLIC CHURCH OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD

SANTOS DUMONT: BAIRRO SANTOS DUMONT COMMUNITY CENTER

ST. BENEDICT: CENTRAL SQUARE, END POINT OF BUS 031 AND 031A

SAINT CRISTOPHER: IN FRONT OF THE RAJAB BAKERY, AV. MANOEL MARQUES / END OF THE BUS (SQUARE) / SOLON BORGES ON THE SQUARE IN FRONT OF THE ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH

TRAYER: BAIRRO COMMUNITY CENTER / PRACINHA IN FRONT OF BAR DO PRETO (NEXT TO RECREIO DOS Olhos)

TOP TRAY: NEXT TO THE FORMER CMEI JACY ALVES FRAGA / TABUAZEIRO MUNICIPAL PARK, CORNER WITH JÁCOMO FORZA STREET

Action in Viana until Sunday

In addition to Saturday, in Viana the animals can be on Sunday (24) from 8 am to 5 pm. According to the Municipal Health Department (Semsa), healthy dogs and cats from 3 months of age can be vaccinated.

The action is carried out by Semsa, through the Environmental Surveillance. Immunization will be done in the districts of the city.

Check the list of vaccination points:

Neighborhood: riverside

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: Ribeira Health Care Point

Neighborhood: Good pastor

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Good Shepherd

Neighborhood: New village:

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: Carlinhos Peixeiro – Near the Catholic Church

Neighborhood: Viana Headquarters

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: CTA (next to the Health Department)



Neighborhood: Santa Teresa

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Viana Headquarters

Neighborhood: Soteco

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Soteco

Neighborhood: May 13th

Schedule: 8am to 12pm

Local: square

Neighborhood: Caxias do Sul

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: Citizen’s House – EMEF Gislene da Silva Queiroz

Neighborhood: Green field

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Green Field

Neighborhood: sand

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Sand

Neighborhood: Sun Valley

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: Bar do Baixinho (crás street)

Local: Soares Ration House



Neighborhood: Bethania address

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US address

Neighborhood: Bethania Village

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Location: US de Vila Bethânia

Local: Sports Court

Neighborhood: New Bethania

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US New Bethania 1

Local: US New Bethania 2

Local: Schultz Building Material

SUNDAY (24):



Neighborhood: jucu

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US of Jucu

Neighborhood: Araçatiba

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Araçatiba

Neighborhood: New Belem

Schedule: 8am to 12pm

Local: Dona Fatima’s house



Neighborhood: Antarctica

Schedule: 13:00 to 17:00

Local: girl’s bar

Neighborhood: Ipanema

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Ipanema

Local: Carlos Maique’s Bar (near the water tank) (13:00 to 17:00)

Neighborhood: Flamengo Park

Schedule: 8am to 12pm

Local: square

Neighborhood: Universal

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Universal

Neighborhood: Canaan

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Canaan

Local: Taruíra’s Bar

Neighborhood: Spring

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Spring

Local: EMEF Arcilio Tononi – Sports Court

Neighborhood: Marcilio de Noronha

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Marcílio de Noronha

Local: Jiló’s Bar (bocce game square)

Local: It’s for now

Neighborhood: Marcilius 2

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Adolar Armani

Local: Pinicão wall



Neighborhood: Industrial

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Local: US Industrial

Local: Ailton’s Bar

Cariacica will vaccinate 31,000 dogs and cats

The first stage of the Anti-rabies Vaccination Campaign in Cariacica aims to vaccinate more than 31,000 dogs and cats throughout the city. The event will be from 8 am to 4 pm.

In all, this weekend, 55 neighborhoods will be served. Another 53 neighborhoods receive the campaign on November 6th.

The teams from the Coordination of Environmental Surveillance and Control of Animals and Zoonoses will be in various districts of the city, promoting immunization in animals.

Check the points to take your pet

Alzira Ramos: 1st Baptist Church (Av. Virginia Maline Ramos)

Girl Scouts: Neighborhood square and sports field

Beautiful Aurora: Neighborhood square and DPM square

Nice view: Neighborhood Health Unit

Good luck: Square in front of the Catholic Church

Casserole: Bar da Castanheira (in front of the Distribuidora do Carlinhos)

Campo Grande: Full Stop and Assembly of God Church

Campo Verde: Full stop

Beautiful field: In front of the Eurides Gabriel school

Large field: Children’s Park Square

New field: Torezani site

White Castle: Praça da Conquista and Agnaldos Bar (near the roundabout)

Paradise farm: Rimacol Construction Material

Southern Cross: little blue square

Piranema Flower: Near Philadelphia Church

Itapemirim: Neighborhood Health Unit

Jardim América: Hugo Viola Square and neighborhood health unit

Botanical Garden: Neighborhood Health Unit

Campo Grande Garden: In front of the Mercadinho Capixaba (Bar dos Amorins)

Garden of Allah: Catholic church

Jardim dos Palmares: Beside the Princípio do Saber School

Jardim dos Palmares: God’s Assembly Church

Freedom: Campo Botânico (next to the Maria Augusta Tavares school)

Maracana: In front of the Águia Negra Bar and Grocery store

address of sainta Faith: Neighborhood Health Unit

Nelson Ramos: Madureira Assembly of God Church (next to Ramos Supermarket)

New Brazil: Neighborhood Health Unit

New Horizon: Theodomiro Coelho School

Worker: Neighborhood Health Unit

Father Gabriel: Neighborhood square and health unit

Gramado Park: Paulo’s Bar (uphill from the neighborhood)

Rio Marino: Neighborhood Health Unit

Penha rose: Juliana Ration House (Main Street, next to the school)

Santa Barbara: Next to Pole Alves (Rua Jardim Primavera) and neighborhood health unit

Santa Catarina: In front of EEEFM José Moyses

Santa Luzia: Bar das Nuts

Santa Paula: Bar in front of the Ceia garage (former ACE), next to the tank factory

Saint Andrew: Residents’ Association Headquarters

St. Benedict: Old DPM

São Conrado: Democratic Field

San Francisco: Neighborhood Health Unit

São Geraldo I: Neighborhood Health Unit

São Geraldo II: Near Bermacol

Sotelândia: Neighborhood Health Unit

Tiradentes: Next to Bar da Rita (Rua Mato Grosso)

Valley of the Kings: Catholic church

Hope Valley: neighborhood square

Valparaiso: Neighborhood Health Unit

Vasco da Gama: Catholic church

Vera Cruz: close to the catholic church

Vila Isabel: Headquarters of the Residents’ Association

Palestine Village: Jerusalem square

rich village: Catholic church

Golden View: Fernanda Variety

Beautiful view: Catholic church

Sea View: Next to the Multishow Supermarket (Walter’s Bar) and Santa Luzia Catholic Church