Vaccines have increased the longevity of the world’s population, experts say

RIO — “Three interventions changed the destiny of humanity: clean water, antibiotics and vaccines”. The phrase by the American physician Stanley Plotkin, inventor of the immunizing agent against rubella and recognized worldwide for his work as a consultant in the development of vaccines, gives the exact dimension of the revolution that this innovation caused on the planet.

Dengue: See symptoms, causes and treatment

Over the decades, diseases that left a trail of thousands of deaths, such as smallpox, have been eradicated or controlled across the planet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year vaccines save 2 to 3 million people — given that the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet taken into account.

— Vaccines have allowed us to live in today’s world, increasing our life span and making the population more productive. One of the indicators of human development is infant mortality, and immunizations directly contribute to reducing it – emphasizes infectologist and epidemiologist Bruno Scarpellini.

Covid-19: Researcher says that the moment of the pandemic calls for a balance between optimism and care

The drastic decrease in the occurrence of diseases is directly linked to mass vaccination. Against this movement, measles is back with force in all regions of the world: according to the WHO, the number of deaths from the infection rose 50% in the last three years (in 2019 alone, there were more than 207,000 deaths). The organization claims that “the reversal in the fight against measles comes after steady global progress between 2010 and 2016.”

– In the case of measles, it is necessary to do a booster in adolescence or young adult. And people forget. Usually the concern with vaccines is greatest in childhood. The elderly still get some attention, but the adults are left out. It is necessary to increase this awareness, a well-made vaccination campaign would solve this – warns Scarpellini.

The fear of the Covid-19 pandemic seems to make the scenario of vaccine coverage even worse. In Brazil, immunizations offered to children under one year of age — such as yellow fever, hepatitis B (for babies aged 30 days) and the second dose of the MMR — reached rates just above 50% last year (see more in the article on the page 3). It is worth noting that the Ministry of Health’s minimum target, depending on the disease, is 90% or 95%.

Technology: Electronics steal hours of sleep from children and adolescents, studies prove

Low adherence to vaccines is repeated among older children and adolescents. Last year, about 70% of girls ages 9 to 15 and approximately 40% of boys ages 11 to 14 received the first dose of HPV (see more about the vaccine on page 7). In the second dose, the rates were even worse: 40% and 30%, respectively. The goal is 80%. The reinforcement of meningococcal C, which was offered from 11 to 14 years of age and is now applied from 11 to 12, had an equally frustrating result: it was around 40%.

There is also another problem: the simultaneous application of vaccines, to take advantage of the child’s visit to the health center, has not been done. These are the cases of BCG and polio, at birth; the second dose of 10-valent rotavirus and pneumococcal, at four months; the third dose of polio and pentavalent, at six months; and the first dose of MMR and the first boosters of meningococcal C and 10-valent pneumococcal, at one year of age.

Know more: Famous actresses speak publicly about life after multiple sclerosis diagnosis

For the sanitary doctor and former Health Minister José Gomes Temporão, two factors were decisive for this performance:

— All opinion polls show that the Brazilian population has great adherence to vaccines, very different from what we see in the United States and Europe. What happened in 2020 was a significant drop in coverage due to a difficulty in accessing services due to the pandemic. But also because of the Federal Government’s total inappetence in structuring communication campaigns that mobilized society so that this result could be better. There was no initiative to minimize the impact of the pandemic and ensure increased coverage.

Check out the most important moments in the history of vaccines below.

The beginning

The first known evidence of a vaccine dates back to the 10th century in China. Smallpox grew stronger as a real danger, and scientists at the time resorted to a different method than today: the scabs caused by the disease were turned into powder. This substance, which contained the virus already inactive, was spread through the wounds of infected people, in a practice called variolation.

the first vaccine

Edward Jenner, inventor of the vaccine, immunizes his own son Photo: Reproduction

In 1796, the English physician Edward Jenner made history by discovering the smallpox vaccine, which killed a large part of the world’s population. In his studies, he found that residents of rural areas who had contracted a species of cowpox, similar to humans, did not get sick with smallpox. Jenner then gave an 8-year-old boy a small dose of the virus transmitted by cattle. The child developed the disease, with mild symptoms. When the patient recovered, the doctor introduced the human disease virus in its deadliest form to the boy. Already immune, he did not have smallpox. After killing about 300 million people in the 20th century, the disease was wiped out in 1984.

In Brazil

Felisberto Caldeira Brant Pontes de Oliveira Horta, the Marquis of Barbacena Photo: Reproduction

The vaccine arrived in Brazil in 1804. Faced with doubts about who would be responsible for the first immunizing agent in the country, Emperor Pedro II determined that research be carried out 55 years later. The manuscript attributed the glory to the Marquis de Barbacena, who followed the method of Edward Jenner, while the surgeon Francisco Mendes Ribeiro de Vasconcelos introduced contaminated material into the skin of patients. Brought from Portugal, the vaccine made its Brazilian debut in Bahia.

The Vaccine Revolt

Streetcar overturned by the population in Praça da República during the revolt Photo: Reproduction

Exactly a century after the vaccine arrived in Brazil, the population of Rio de Janeiro lived with streets full of garbage, open sewers and poor quality drinking water. The city was the perfect setting for the outbreak of epidemics. It was there that the then President of the Republic, Francisco de Paula Rodrigues Alves, invited Dr. Oswaldo Cruz to develop a series of actions in the area of ​​Health, including fighting smallpox. The Mandatory Vaccine Law raised questions about its safety and effectiveness, causing violent clashes between the population and the security forces. The biggest riot in the city’s history, between 10 and 16 November 1904, became known as the Vaccine Revolt and led to the repeal of the law. According to the Cultural Center of the Ministry of Health, the conflicts left 30 dead, 110 injured and 945 prisoners. Four years later, Rio was hit by a violent outbreak of smallpox, and residents understood the importance of the vaccine.

World reference

Sketch of the character Zé Gotinha made by the plastic artist Darlan Rosa for the vaccination campaign against the polio virus. On the right, version used in current campaigns Photo: Reproduction

Created in 1973, the National Immunization Program (PNI) is a world reference in the control and eradication of infectious diseases. The PNI distributes vaccines to the entire population through the Unified Health System (SUS) and was responsible for radically changing the epidemiological profile of vaccine-preventable diseases in the country. It was thanks to the initiative that polio and smallpox were eradicated, while measles, hepatitis, rubella and tetanus, among others, are under control. The PNI provides 45 immunobiologicals free of charge for different age groups.