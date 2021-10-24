Verstappen and Hamilton have deleted times and Pérez leads TL3 in USA

Daniel Ricciardo accelerates Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s car this Saturday in Austin (Video: F1)

Sergio Pérez returned to commanding the timesheets this weekend at the Circuit des Americas, the scene of the US Formula 1 GP. The Mexican had 1min34s701 as his best lap and led free practice 3 in Austin. But ‘Czech’ only closed the session at the top because Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen set the fastest times, but lost their marks because they exceeded the track limits at turns 9 and 19 respectively.

On his best pass, for example, Hamilton spiked 1min34s458. Verstappen, meanwhile, was even faster. The Dutchman turned 1min34s383 but also had his time deleted.

Carlos Sainz, with Ferrari, was second fastest, while Verstappen finished the work on the TL3 in third. Lando Norris of McLaren was fourth, followed by Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton was only sixth, ahead of McLaren by Daniel Ricciardo and AlphaTauri by Pierre Gasly. Charles Leclerc was ninth with the other Ferrari and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon closed the top ten list.

The classification of the GP of the United States is scheduled for soon, from 6pm (Brasilia, GMT-3). O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Sergio Pérez was the fastest in free practice 3 (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Find out about the free practice 3 of the Formula 1 US GP

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

With a real crowd in the stands, 28.5°C ambient temperature and a lot of wind, Austin opened the Formula 1 Saturday with free practice 3 of the US GP. Sebastian Vettel was the first to leave the pits to open the track with medium tyres, but who turned the first time of the day, still quite high, was Fernando Alonso, with 1min40s977 and soft tires on his Alpine.

Soon the fastest cars entered the track. Big favorite for pole in the United States, Lewis Hamilton had no difficulty setting the best time of the session and turned in 1min35s814.

Max Verstappen improved on TL3 in Austin (Photo: Mark Thompson/Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

Hamilton’s time was then surpassed by Sergio Pérez, the fastest in free practice 2. The Mexican scored 1min35s633, but the seven-time champion responded in the sequence with 1min35s571, 0s062 better than ‘Czech’. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz appeared in third and fourth respectively, while Max Verstappen was one of the drivers with no timed lap yet.

When he finally hit the track, Max left rival Hamilton behind by recording 1min35s207 and thus taking the lead in the TL3. In the sequence, Pérez scored the second time so far, being just 0s001 slower than Verstappen. At that time, Valtteri Bottas escaped the track at turn 6 and had his right front tire damaged. Another who got to run was George Russell, with the car of Williams.

How the newest controversy between Verstappen and Hamilton in F1 began (Video: F1TV)

Verstappen made the most of his stint on the track with the soft tires and improved his time a little more by turning 1min34s912. At that moment, in the opening of the second half of practice, Hamilton appeared in third, 0s659 behind his rival, while Bottas had no time and was last.

At that moment, most of the drivers returned to the track for the last simulations in qualifying pace before defining the starting grid. Verstappen, however, followed in the pits, as Red Bull was checking the nozzle of its RB16B. The team also arranged to change the rear wing as a precaution.

Bottas, on the other hand, tried to make up some of the lost time and finally hit a fast lap. With 1min34s988, the Finn moved up to second.

Carlos Sainz even assumed the leadership of the TL3 in Austin (Photo: AFP)

But the best laps would come next. Sainz surprised and put Ferrari in the lead by recording 1min34s805, 0s107 faster than Verstappen. Another who improved well was Norris, who jumped to third place.

Also with new soft tyres, Pérez ignored the traffic ahead and put Red Bull back on the edge of practice with 1min34s701, 0s104 faster than Sainz. Until Verstappen left for another quick lap and took no notice of the competition. The Dutchman scored 1min34s383 and reinforced his condition as the fastest in free practice 3, but lost time for exceeding the track limits at turn 19.

Soon after, Hamilton made a great lap, able to put him at the front by a large advantage. But Lewis lost his time in 1min34s458 because he also exceeded the track limits, but in turn 9. In this way, Pérez continued as the leader of the practice, a situation that lasted until the end.

Formula 1 2021, US GP, Circuit of the Americas, free practice 3:

1 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:34,701 13 two C SAINZ Ferrari 1:34,805 +0.104 16 3 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:34,912 +0.211 13 4 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:34,945 +0.244 13 5 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:34,988 +0.287 15 6 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:35.219 +0.518 16 7 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:35.345 +0.644 11 8 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:35.398 +0.697 17 9 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:35.688 +0.987 17 10 AND OCON Alpine Renault 1:35.711 +1,010 10 11 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:35,851 +1,150 18 12 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:36,023 +1,322 9 13 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:36,062 +1,361 20 14 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:36.118 +1,417 8 15 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:36,252 +1,551 16 16 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:36,392 +1,691 13 17 F ALONSO Alpine Renault 1:36,490 +1,789 12 18 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:36,572 +1,871 16 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:36,671 +1,970 15 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 2:03,456 +28,755 15 Time 107% 1:41,330 +6,629