Verstappen beats Hamilton and takes pole at the US F1 GP

Max Verstappen took pole at the US GP (Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

F1 USA: ALL ABOUT AUSTIN CLASSIFICATION AND START GRID | Briefing

Not even the rain that came at the end of the Q3 of the US GP classification stopped Max Verstappen. The championship leader made a great lap in the end of the definition of the starting grid at the Circuit of the Americas, defeated Lewis Hamilton this Saturday (23) afternoon and secured pole-position in Austin. It is Verstappen’s ninth pole in 17 stages this 2021 Formula 1 season.

At the beginning of the weekend, Mercedes emerged as a great force in the Circuit des Americas, but Red Bull, at each session, managed to take some advantage of the team led by Toto Wolff. In Saturday’s main moment, Verstappen and even Sergio Pérez dreamed of taking pole, which was left with the Dutchman by a large margin. Max and Hamilton, the two great rivals in the fight for the title, will share the front row of the grid this Sunday.

Max Verstappen secured pole position at the US F1 GP (Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Pérez will open the second row of the grid and will have Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari beside him. The Monegasque inherited the position of Valtteri Bottas, fourth in the standings, as the Finn lost five grid positions due to the replacement of the internal combustion engine. Valtteri will start in ninth place.

Carlos Sainz, with the other Ferrari, will start in fifth and will have Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren at his side on the grid. Lando Norris, from McLaren, and Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri, will share the fourth row of the grid, while Bottas will start in ninth and Yuki Tsunoda, from AlphaTauri, will complete the top-10 of the grid in the United States.

The US GP, 17th stage of the 2021 season of the Formula 1 World Championship, is scheduled to start at 4 pm (GMT-3) this Sunday. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Daniel Ricciardo accelerates Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s car this Saturday in Austin (Video: F1)

Find out how the US Formula 1 GP classification went

Q1: Leclerc leads, Red Bull is doing well and Mercedes is doing poorly

In front of crowded stands, Formula 1 opened the US GP classification with a hitherto unexpected prospect: 40% chance for session time at the Circuit of the Americas.

Q1 soon had Max Verstappen up front. The Dutchman turned 1min34s521 and took the lead, while Sergio Pérez passed in second, just 0.054 slower than his teammate. In the first quick laps, Red Bull was faster than Mercedes: Valtteri Bottas was in third, while Lewis Hamilton was fourth.

Max Verstappen found good Q1 performance in Austin (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Who surprised in the early part of Q1 was Daniel Ricciardo. The winner of the Italian GP clocked 1min34s407, 0s114 faster than Verstappen, while Lando Norris also came in third. Carlos Sainz, with Ferrari, also found a good time and moved up to fourth, leaving the Mercedes cars sixth and seventh with Bottas and Hamilton respectively.

Verstappen responded to Ricciardo’s good lap and regained the lead in Q1 with 1:35:352, but only 0s055 faster than the former teammate. ‘Czech’ Pérez completed Red Bull’s provisional 1-2 with a time just 0s017 slower than the Dutchman’s.

That’s when Mercedes sent its drivers back to the track for another period of fast laps. But no one did well enough to climb the leaderboard. Charles Leclerc did a great job at the top of Q1 with 1min34s153, followed by Verstappen and Pérez. Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi, Kimi Räikkönen, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin were eliminated.

Charles Leclerc was fastest in Q1 of the US GP (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

Q2: Verstappen is left over with medium tires

Most riders took to the track at the opening of Q2 on medium tyres. Among the competitors from the front teams, only one of them, Sainz, preferred to accelerate on the soft tires.

The Mercedes came to occupy the end with Bottas and, later, with Hamilton. But Verstappen left the two behind as he spiked 1min33s464, 0s333 faster than the seven-times champion. Norris and Leclerc, with great performance, still managed to place themselves between Lewis and Bottas. Pérez and Ricciardo had times deleted because they exceeded the track limits.

Sergio Pérez had his best time deleted at the beginning of Q2 (Photo: F1/Reproduction)

Precisely Pérez and Ricciardo avoided the traffic and left before everyone else for the final laps in Q2. ‘Czeco’ did not have a very good time on his first pass and moved up to seventh with 1min34s178, while Ricciardo jumped to ninth.

Who managed to secure himself in Q3 was Yuki Tsunoda, who fit into the top ten group formed by cars from Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and AlphaTauri. On the other hand, fell Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Fernando Alonso, who, due to the exchange of all engine components, will start last.

Q3: Verstappen flies and secures US GP pole

Mercedes opened the weekend giving the appearance of favorite to pole in Austin, but throughout the classification Verstappen showed that Red Bull was about to turn the game on a track theoretically favorable to the rival. It was precisely in this scenario of uncertainty that the pilots took off for the definition of the US GP grid.

Among the great candidates for pole position, Hamilton was the first to open his fast lap. Lewis turned 1min33s564, but the seven-times champion couldn’t find himself on the track at that time. Proof of this was Bottas’ time, slightly faster: 1min33s475.

Soon after, Verstappen put the Mercedes duo in his pocket with a big lap in 1min33s199. But Pérez surprised and managed to be even better by recording 1min33s180, just 0s019 faster than his teammate. Delirium of the Mexican fans in the stands.

There were still a few minutes left for the actual definition of the grid in Austin. From favorite, Mercedes fell to the position of supporting role in the dispute led by the two Taurus.

Of the pointers, Bottas was the first to open the loop, followed by Hamilton. The Red Bulls followed close behind.

Hamilton made the best second half while making his fast lap and outlasted the Red Bull cars by spiking 1min33s119, 0s061 faster than Pérez. And then, at that exact moment, the rain began to show in Texas, just as Verstappen and Pérez were making their fast turns.

Even so, faced with difficult conditions, Verstappen made another ‘storm’ to score 1min32s910, 0s209 faster than Hamilton, while Pérez secured a spot in the second row of the grid.

What a great day for Verstappen in his fight against Hamilton for the F1 title.

F1 2021, US GP, Austin, Start Grid: