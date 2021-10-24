Verstappen secures ninth pole of the season at the US F1 GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secured the 12th pole-position of his career in qualifying for the US Grand Prix, held this Saturday (23) at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

The US GP is the 17th round of the 2021 Formula 1 season and Verstappen has taken nine poles so far. His title rival, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, has taken just three poles this season and will start second in Sunday’s race. The Brit went on to lead the final stages of Q3 but Verstappen was 0.209s quicker to take pole position.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez will start in third position, while Hamilton’s Mercedes partner Valtteri Bottas was fourth fastest, but will be penalized five grid positions for changing engine elements and starts in ninth .

It was a good day for Ferrari, as Scuderia surpassed its direct rival in 2021, McLaren, as the third force on the grid. Charles Leclerc completes the second row of the grid alongside Perez in fourth place. Carlos Sainz starts in fifth.

McLaren had to settle for the P6 and P7. Daniel Ricciardo overcame his teammate Lando Norris and will start sixth. Norris starts from seventh position.

Closing the top 10, AlphaTauri. Pierre Gasly will start from eighth position and Yuki Tsunoda from tenth, interspersed by Bottas.

It was not a good day for Aston Martin and Alpine. Esteban Ocon was the best of them and will start at P11.

Antonio Giovinazzi secured 12th place, while his Alfa Romeo teammate Kimi Raikkonen was eliminated in Q1. The Finn will start in 15th position, just ahead of Haas duo Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and George Russell also received grid penalties for changing engine components and will start, respectively, in the last positions.

Q1

Q1 started off hectic in Austin. With the green light, the pilots quickly went to the track. Daniel Ricciardo actually led the session, before Red Bull put the house in order. Verstappen then scored 1:34.352s to lead the session ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

With two minutes to go, Bottas was sixth and Hamilton seventh. Among those eliminated: Alonso, Latifi, Schumacher, Raikkonen and Mazepin.

On his last lap Hamilton improved his time and overcame Bottas.

Leclerc scored 1:34.153s to lead Q1. Gasly made a good lap and pushed Hamilton back to P8

Alonso improved his lap and pushed Stroll into the elimination zone.

Leclerc, Verstappen and Perez were the top three. The McLaren duo followed with Ricciardo ahead of Norris. Sainz was sixth, followed by Gasly and Mercedes duo Hamilton ahead of Bottas. Sebastian Vettel completed the top 10.

The eliminated were: Stroll, Latifi, Raikkonen, Schumacher and Mazepin

Q2

Bottas scored 1:33.959s to lead the start of Q2. Shortly thereafter, Hamilton took P1 with a time of 1:33.797s, but Verstappen was 0.333s faster than his rival to take the lead in Q2.

Norris jumped into P3 behind Verstappen and Hamilton. Leclerc improved his time and overcame Bottas in fourth place. Sainz was sixth, followed by Gasly, Ocon, Tsunoda and Alonso, respectively, completing the top 10.

Among those eliminated were Perez, Ricciardo, Russell, Vettel and Giovinazzi – all of them out of Q2 time.

With two minutes left in Q2, the drivers returned to the track.

With the timer reset, there were no changes between the first placed. Back there, the eliminated were: Ocon, Vettel, Giovinazzi, Alonso and Russell.

Q3

Hamilton scored 1:33.564s to lead Q3 but was quickly overtaken by Bottas in 0.089s.

Verstappen scored the first best sector to take the lead with a time of 1:33.199s. But Perez was even faster than his teammate. Mexicando overcame Verstappen by 0.019 and took provisional pole.

In the last attempt for pole, Hamilton made the second-best qualifying run and took provisional pole with 1:33.119s.

Verstappen secured a flying lap of 1:32.910, more than two tenths ahead of Hamilton, to secure pole-position in the US Grand Prix. Hamilton will start in second and Perez in third.

Check out the starting grid for the US F1 GP:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’32.910

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33.119

3) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’33.134

4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’33.606

5) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’33.792

6) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’33.808

7) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’33.887

8) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’34.118

9) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’33.475

10) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’34,918

11) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’35,377

12) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’35,794

13) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’35.983

14) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’35.995

15) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’36.311

16) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’36.499

17) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’36.796

18) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’35.500

19) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’44.549

20) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 2’03.456