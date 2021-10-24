Verstappen takes pole at the US GP; Hamilton is 2nd

This Saturday, the Formula 1 defined the starting grid for the United States GP, 17th stage of the 2021 season. And in a very busy qualifying session, Max Verstappen flew on the final lap to secure pole position, with Lewis Hamilton alongside Sergio Pérez in third.

Complete the top 10: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas (with punishment applied) and Yuki Tsunoda

In the lower half of the grid, between 11th and 20th, we have: Esteban Ocon, Antonio Giovinazzi, Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi, Kimi Raikkonen, Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and George Russell.

In the third and last free practice, Red Bull showed its strength and the track limits played a fundamental role in the result. Pérez was the fastest with 01min34s701, despite Verstappen, 3rd and Hamilton, 8th, having made better laps that ended up being deleted by the race direction.

Q1

Once the 18-minute regress started, Red Bull quickly released Pérez and Verstappen, fearing the influence of traffic at the crucial moments of the first part of qualifying practice.

After the first half of Q1, Ricciardo was fastest at 01min34s407, with Verstappen second, Norris 3rd, Sainz 4th, Pérez 5th, Bottas 6th and Hamilton 7th, 0s390 behind the Australian.

In the end, Leclerc crossed in first, with 01min34s153. 0s199 ahead of Verstappen, with Pérez in third at 0s216, Ricciardo and Norris completing the top five. Sainz, Gasly, Hamilton, Bottas and Tsunoda closed the top 10.

Even with a second start, Hamilton and Bottas did not improve their times, finishing 0s426 and 0s437 of Leclerc’s time.

They were eliminated in Q1, securing 13th to 17th positions, as Alonso, Russell and Vettel will start from the back of the grid due to engine changes: Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi, Kimi Raikkonen, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Q2

As usual, the grid split between the soft and medium tires for this first outing, with the needles coming out with yellow compounds.

After the first round of times, Verstappen led with 01min33s464, with Hamilton in second, at 0s333, Norris in third, at 0s436, Leclerc in fourth and Bottas in fifth. Pérez had made a quick lap, but it ended up being deleted for exceeding the track limits.

In the end, it was Max Verstappen who finished the TL2 at the top, scoring 01min33s464. Hamilton was second at 0s333, with Norris third at 0s416, Leclerc fourth and Bottas fifth, 0s495 behind the Dutchman. Completed the top 10: Sainz, Pérez, Gasly, Ricciardo and Tsunoda.

Eliminated in Q2 were: Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel, Antonio Giovinazzi, Fernando Alonso and George Russell. With that, Ocon and Giovinazzi go 11th and 12th on Sunday.

Among the pilots who changed the entire power unit, their order is determined by the classification result. With that, Sebastian Vettel will be 18th, Fernando Alonso 19th and George Russell finishing 20th.

Q3

The hands wasted no time and quickly hit the track when the 12-minute setback began. After the first wave of laps, Red Bull doubled with Pérez in first, scoring 01min33s180, 0s019 ahead of Verstappen, with Bottas in third, Hamilton in fourth at 0s384 and Sainz completing the top 5.

In the end, Max Verstappen overcame Sergio Pérez to take pole, with Lewis Hamilton in second and the Mexican in third, with Bottas in fourth, starting in ninth when he applied the penalty.

Complete the top 10: Leclerc, Sainz, Ricciardo, Norris, Gasly and Tsunoda.

Closing the table, between 11th and 20th, we have: Esteban Ocon, Antonio Giovinazzi, Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi, Kimi Raikkonen, Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and George Russell.

Formula 1 returns to the Austin track on Sunday for the US GP, the 17th of 22 stages of the 2021 season. Band. And write it down: as soon as you finish the race, you have Podium live on the channel Motorsport.com on YouTube, with the participation of Felipe Motta and rich hairstyle. Don’t miss it!

US GP starting grid

F1 LIVE: Watch US GP QUALIFICATION debate in Austin | Q4

Subscribe to Motorsport.com YouTube Channel The best videos about motorsport are on the Motorsport.com channel. Apply now, give the like (‘joinha’) in the videos and activate notifications, to always stay on top of everything that goes on two or four wheels.

Podcast #140 – Does Mercedes have the advantage in the US? rich hairstyle responds

Your browser does not support the audio element.

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: