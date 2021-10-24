Vettori pockets US$ 50 thousand per performance against Borrachinha, and Robocop is also awarded | combat

Marvin Vettori made good money this weekend. In addition to his own purse to get into action in the UFC, he took 20% of Paulo Borrachinha’s purse after the Brazilian had problems with the weight cut. In addition, the Italian beat the Brazilian by unanimous decision and took extra money for the triumph, and was also awarded the “performance of the night” bonus, in the amount of US$ 50 thousand (about R$ 282,000). for performance in the five round fight.
Marvin Vettori defeated Paulo Borrachinha by unanimous decision — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
The other individual bonus, for performance, went to veteran Alex Caceres, who also put another $50,000 in the account, after managing to submit South Korean Seung Woo Choi with a rear naked choke in the second round after suffering hardship in the fight. .
Finally, the “fight of the night” bonus went to the showdown between Gregory Robocop and Jun Yong Park. The Brazilian had total domination in the first round, but in the second he was almost knocked out by the South Korean, but Robocop survived and hit a knockout at 3m13 of the partial. Each took $50,000.
Check out all the results of “UFC Borrachinha x Vettori”:
