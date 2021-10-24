Vettori pockets US$ 50 thousand per performance against Borrachinha, and Robocop is also awarded | combat

Marvin Vettori made good money this weekend. In addition to his own purse to get into action in the UFC, he took 20% of Paulo Borrachinha’s purse after the Brazilian had problems with the weight cut. In addition, the Italian beat the Brazilian by unanimous decision and took extra money for the triumph, and was also awarded the “performance of the night” bonus, in the amount of US$ 50 thousand (about R$ 282,000). for performance in the five round fight.