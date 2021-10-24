VIDEO: Child Calls Emergency and Offers Police Toys | Brazil

reproduction Child calls emergency and asks the police to check his toys

Police in the city of Invercargill, New Zealand, lived on the last 15th of October in an unusual situation. A four-year-old child called the emergency service and revealed that there was a toy waiting for police officers. After visiting the boy’s house, officer Kurt confirmed that the games are really cool. The information is from the agency AP.

See the chat between the child and the police:







The boy, who did not have his name revealed, made the call and asked the policewoman: “Can I tell you something? I have some toys for you.” “Do you have toys for me?” asks the agent, who hears from the boy: “Yes, come see them!”

Next, an adult picks up the phone and says it was a mistake because there is no emergency at the place. Even so, the police officer sent an agent to check if everything was okay. Kurt, the official who took up the challenge, confirmed that the boy did “have nice toys”.

The agent took the opportunity to have a “good educational chat” with the child and let the boy know “the vehicle and the car’s lights”. The corporation urged children not to call emergency services without a dangerous situation, but stressed that what happened was “too cute not to be shared”.