Video shows MP assaulting a woman in an approach in Paraná

SAO PAULO — Merchant Stephany Rodrigues was attacked by a military police officer last Friday night in Curitiba. Videos recorded by family members and pedestrians show the moment when the woman is immobilized on the ground with the agent’s knee over her face. Then he pulls her by the hair and hits the citizen on the head with blows given with his uniform cap.

Attorney Igor José Ogar, who represents the merchant, explained that Stephany Rodrigues owns a hamburger shop closed by the police because the occupation is above the capacity allowed by a municipal decree approved during the Covid-19 pandemic. The place was fined R$30,000 for non-compliance with the measure and for not offering alcohol gel.

The images of the attacks were sent to GLOBO by the trader’s defense, who authorized the use.

The officer responsible for the operation, Captain Ronaldo Goulart, said that the policeman had an “instinctive” attitude when hitting the woman with the beret, as he was “being offended, physically attacked and in an attempt to be bitten” and that his reaction was the form ” less harmful” to defend itself.

— A person totally unbalanced, upset, reacting, he needs the strength to be made to contain. In this case, it turns out that it was the force necessary to contain the action – said Goulart.

In one of the videos, the military police officer tells the merchant: “hit me in the face now, motherfucker”, after using his beret to strike her in the face.

‘I feared for my life’

Very shaken, the shopkeeper told TV GLOBO that she feared for her life.

“I thought he was going to kill me, that I was going to die.” Because what I could see, there was no one around, I only saw combat boots,” said Stephany Rodrigues. “It was a very aggressive approach. I was already on the ground (immobilized). I have a lot of respect for the PM itself. But whoever was there was totally unprepared – reported Stephany, after signing a statement circumstantiated by contempt of authority and then being released by the police.

The Military Police Command said that it will investigate the circumstances of the occurrence but that, “to do so, it is important that the person who felt offended seek the Military Police Internal Affairs”.

The Public Security Secretariat of Paraná (Sesp-PR) ordered the police to investigate the case and informed that the deadline for the conclusion of procedures is about 30 days. According to the note from Sesp-PR, the secretariat “does not share with conducts that go beyond the limits of the law” and will monitor progress with “rigorous verification”.

‘Cowardly Action’

For the trader’s defense, the action was “cowardly” and “disproportionate”. Attorney José Igor Ogar defends the removal of the officers who participated in the action:

“These military police are not psychologically or professionally prepared, they must be removed from the streets and their duties immediately,” says Ogar.

The defense also repudiated the argument of the captain responsible for the action, who tried to justify the aggressions against Stephany: — What is most shocking is a captain who should command the operation, and repress such barbarity on the part of public agents, having the impoliteness and impudence of affirm that the beret is light and leaves no harm, approving (thus) the aggressive conduct – concluded the lawyer.

OAB reaction

The case of police violence had repercussions in civil society. The Paraná Bar Association (OAB-PR) issued a note in which it classifies the PM’s action as “unacceptable use of force” against the merchant and says it will ask the State Public Ministry (MP) for appropriate measures to punish the police.

“The OAB-PR vehemently rejects the notorious exaggeration of the police force and will represent the correctional authorities of the Military Police, as well as the MP, for the immediate removal of the functions of the police officers involved, opening an investigation and adopting the appropriate criminal and administrative sanctions against those responsible “.

In São Paulo, the Public Ministry reconsidered this Friday’s decision after denouncing a black merchant who had her neck stepped on by a military police officer during an incident in May last year.

In an interview with TV Globo at the time, the victim reported: “The more I struggled, the more he tightened his boot around my neck.” In her testimony, she also cited the case of George Floyd, a black man murdered in Minneapolis, USA, on May 25, 2020, strangled by white police officer Derek Chauvin, and which generated gigantic protests against racism in the country.

According to the complaint made on Tuesday, she had committed four crimes: violation of preventive sanitary measure (by violating the São Paulo Plan, which restricted commercial activities for the prevention of Covid), resistance, contempt and bodily harm.