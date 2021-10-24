Videos: Paysandu fans invade the pitch during match against Ituano | paysandu

Fans of an organized Paysandu team invaded Curuzu’s lawn, in Belém, paralyzing the match against Ituano, this Saturday, for the quadrangular of the Series C of the Brazilian Nationals. The team from São Paulo was winning 3-0. After a period of interruption, the game was restarted ( follow here in real time ) .

The confusion happened 13 minutes into the second half. People did not come into confrontation with the players, being immediately contained by the police present in the stadium. Athletes from both teams rushed to the locker rooms.

1 of 1 Paysandu fans invade Curuzu’s lawn — Photo: Bruno Amâncio/ge Paysandu fans invade Curuzu’s lawn — Photo: Bruno Amâncio/ge

In the stands, it was still possible to see the beginning of fire in the shredded paper spread by the fans. Firefighters used fire extinguishers to put out the fire. It was even possible to observe objects being played on the glass, an attempt to break the protection. Clashes took place outside the stadium.

Paysandu needed the victory to continue with chances of accessing Serie B. Ituano leads Group C and can go up this Saturday. For this, the team from São Paulo needs to beat Papão and hope that Botafogo-PB doesn’t beat Criciúma.

