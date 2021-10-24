Vinicius Jr. can catch Romário and Neymar in El Clásico’s top scorers list

Real Madrid striker can join the list of best Brazilian scorers in El Clásico

With seven goals and three assists in just 11 games, Vinicius Jr. is in the best season of his career and the most scoring stage since he landed in Spain in 2018. The attacker is one of the greatest weapons of the Real Madrid for the classic next Sunday (24) against the Barcelona, at Camp Nou, by Laliga, at 11:15 am, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

If he balances the net in the match, Vinicius will enter the list of the 10 Brazilians who scored the most goals in the main classic of Spanish football.

Vini’s only goal at the rival was in March 2020, in a merengue 2-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Names like Neymar and Romário have only two goals more than the former Flamengo striker.

See the top 10 Brazilian top scorers in El Clásico:

Evaristo de Macedo – 6 goals

Although he played for both rivals, the former striker scored all the goals in the derby when he wore the Barcelona shirt, which he defended from 1957 to 1962. The most famous of all was in the Champions League (current Champions League) in 1960, when Barça eliminated the rival, who was the current four-time champion of the tournament.

Ronaldo Phenomeno – 6 goals

Ronaldo played only one season at Barça (1996/97), but it was enough to score 47 goals (two of them at Real Madrid). In 2002, when he returned to Spain to defend the merengue team for four and a half seasons, he hit the net four more times in the derby.

Ronaldinho Gaucho – 5 goals

The most remembered game of Ronaldinho’s incredible spell at Barça was a derby against Real at the Bernabéu in 2005. In the Catalan victory by 3-0, the Brazilian scored two goals and was applauded by the rival fans. The most beautiful move of the match was the third goal, when the 10 shirt went through the entire defense, left Sergio Ramos on the ground and touched when Casillas left.

Giovanni – 5 goals

Santos’ maestro in the 90s, the midfielder went to Barcelona and played alongside players like Ronaldo and Rivaldo. Decisive in the 1998 LaLiga title, the player made his mark against Real – who would be Champions of the season that season – in a 3-0 victory at the Camp Nou

Rivaldo – 5 goals

Voted best player in the world by Barcelona in 1999, Rivaldo scored an epoch in Spain. This year, he scored a beautiful goal at the Camp Nou against Real after dominating a ‘kettle’ shot over the air, passing through two markers at the edge of the area and finishing in a cross on the goalkeeper’s right corner.

Romario – 3 goals

Romário during Barcelona’s Champions League game in 1993 Getty Images

The striker only played a year and a half at Barça, but a great performance against Real was immortalized for the Culé fans. In the 1993/94 season, Romário shone by scoring three goals against his opponent at Camp Nou by LaLiga. Months later, he won the World Cup with the Brazilian team and ended the year as the best player in the world in the FIFA award.

Neymar – 3 goals

In four seasons at Barça, Neymar collected several victories against his rival. He had a gala performance against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real in the 2015/16 season for LaLiga in the Catalan victory by 4-0, in the middle of the Santiago Bernabéu. The striker scored a goal and gave two assists.

Roberto Carlos – 2 goals

Owner of a powerful shot, the left-back was one of the greatest players in Real Madrid history and one of the most winning players of all time. Used to swinging the net, the Brazilian scored an almost 40-meter free-kick at Barça in a game valid for LaLiga, in 2000.



Marcelo – 2 goals

Heir of Roberto Carlos at Real, Marcelo is known for his unusual ability. The left-back scored twice against his biggest rival.

Sonny Anderson – 2 goals

Sonny spent only two seasons at Barça, but he won LaLiga twice and made his mark twice against Real. The first of them was in the victory by 3-0 in a duel valid for Espanyol (1997/98), when he completed a cross by Rivaldo. The second was in a 2-2 draw in the 1998/99 season).