Vogel comments on the day after the confusion between Howard and Davis

The Lakers have had a hard time facing their opponents this season. Their two losses at the start of the regular season have shown that the team not only needs to compete with their opponents, but with themselves.

The discussion between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard showed that the team is dissatisfied, looking for the right thing that insists on not happening and the result is frustration.

“Dwight and AD got their coverage wrong and talked about it,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the loss. “But when you get spanked, sometimes those conversations get heated. These guys love each other. They talked about it.

Cast watched game against Suns

Vogel also said that the team trained today and watched yesterday’s game to try to adjust the defensive posture of the team. The coach said that Saturday’s practice was a great day for the team, who are already facing the Grizzlies this Sunday.

The Lakers Magic Johnson legend is not so convinced. “The Lakers have a team problem and a basketball problem”, he tweeted after the defeat against the Suns, and if we base ourselves on the two games, he’s right. It’s still too early, but so far, the Lakers have had all the offensive problems you’d expect with the addition of Russell Westbrook. The Lakers are 24th in attack so far in the league, in part because of their spacing issues, but perhaps most disturbing is the fact that they have dropped to 17th in defense.

Defense has been the Lakers’ calling card since Frank Vogel was hired. They qualified first last season and maintained their quality even after Davis and LeBron James were injured. But so far, with so many of the defenders who made that group special last season on other teams, the Lakers haven’t been able to establish a culture at that end of the court.

This will make things more difficult for now, as all these new players must adapt to each other in the coming weeks or months. Fortunately, the Lakers have a relatively easy table for now. This will help them solve some of these problems and develop some chemistry.

