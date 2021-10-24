Vojvoda confirms Fortaleza with full force and without giving up against Atlético-MG: ‘the maximum we have’ – Play

Fortaleza gained a new spirit as it recovered from heavy defeat against Atlético-MG, in the middle of the week, by the Brazil’s Cup. The team authoritatively won the Athletico-PR, this Saturday (23), at Castelão, and showed that the setback did not affect the state of the team.

In an interview after the victory, the coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda praised the tricolor spirit and the achievement of more important points in Brasileirão.

“Fortaleza played a game with a lot of personality. We had the advantage of the game in the first minute. We got three submissions in 6, 7 minutes. Three very valuable points for our goals…Today showed that the defeat was a football circumstance. recovery of the team’s spirit was not in doubt,” he said.

Maximum force

Asked about the possibility of using an alternative team against Galo, this Wednesday (27), at 9:30 pm, in view of the difficulty of the result, and the current moment in Serie A, Vojvoda rejected the ‘energy saving’ and showed that still believes in the turnaround of the result.

“From fans, I expect the support when the team needs it. And from the team I expect this desire to go out on the field to win the match. Always trusting my athletes. In difficult moments, they showed that they have a very strong mentality. Now is to rest and think about Wednesday. A very important match for the club, for the squad and for me.”

According to the Argentine, the best possible team for Fortaleza, given the injuries of Crispin and Pikachu, which will still be evaluated by the medical department of the club, will be placed on the field against Atlético-MG.

“As always. The most we have for Wednesday. We face every match with maximum responsibility and maximum motivation, whether it’s Copa do Brasil. We did the same with Campeonato Cearense. Professionals have to have this mentality of facing each match as the most important one,” he replied.