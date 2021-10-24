Wagner Moura declares his vote for Lula, when releasing a film about Marighella

posted on 10/24/2021 00:54



Actor Wagner Moura declares his vote for Lula – (credit: Ricardo Stuckert/JOHN MACDOUGALL)

Ahead of a stream of movie pre-releases marighella, shown for two years at the Berlin Film Festival, actor and now filmmaker Wagner Moura took advantage of the film’s visibility to express

political positions. In an interview given to the newspaper Newspaper, the artist declared that, even with restrictions, he would vote for former president Lula, if the elections were held today.

In the victory of current president Bolsonaro, Moura perceives the country’s reflex of authoritarianism, violence and racism. Of course, at the juncture there were praises for the country potent in its “originality, beauty and diversity”, and from which it often finds itself distanced by participation in productions abroad.

Wagner used the occasion of the interview to reiterate his admiration for Lula, “the most important president in the history of Brazil”. On the eve of Democracy Day (next Monday, 10/26), the actor defended the return “to the health of democracy, regardless of who the next president is

do Brasil”, underlining recent setbacks in many instances. The biopic of guerrilla Carlos Marighella, it is worth remembering, will arrive in theaters on November 4th.