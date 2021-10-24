Wagner Moura’s statement on Bolsonaro goes viral

posted on 10/24/2021 01:17 / updated on 10/24/2021 01:18



(credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL)

The mention that links current president Jair Bolsonaro to sewage was among the most talked about topics on Saturday (10/23), after an interview with the newspaper Newspaper. “He (Bolsonaro) is a character deeply connected to the sewer of Brazilian history,” said the actor, about to release the feature. marighella.

The campaign for the release of the film about the last years of the life of communist guerrilla Carlos Marighella arrives with at least two delays in the date, apart from the mismatch in relation to the celebrated 2019 exhibition at the Berlin Festival, even in the event in which Wagner Moura shone , in 2008, by starring in the Golden Bear winning film, Elite squad.

Linking the delay in release to censorship, Moura criticized the attempts to archive the film, in the face of maneuvers by the National Cinema Agency, which is increasingly committed to internal directism (associated with the federal government). The film marighella will hit theaters just 52 years old

after the death of the guerrilla by maneuvers of the obscure Brazilian dictatorship. The feature stars Seu Jorge, Adriana Esteves and Bruno Gagliasso.