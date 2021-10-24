Watford goes 5-2 at Everton with King’s hat-trick and wins for the first time at Goodison Park

Watford beat Everton 5-2 at Goodison Park with three goals from striker Joshua King. The match was valid for the 9th round of the Premier League

It was a massacre. Turning around, the Watford won the Everton 5-2 in Goodison Park and breathed in the classification of Premier League. It was the Hertfordshire team’s first victory playing inside the Liverpool team’s stadium.

The highlight of the game was Joshua King, who scored three times and took home the game. Juraj Kucka and Emmanuel Dennis completed the score. Tom Davies and Richarlison cashed.

The match, which was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+, it started with the owners of the house putting pressure on.

The start for homeowners couldn’t be better. After messing up the marking in individual play on the left, Gray played for the area and found the foot of Tom Davies, who only dodged to the back of the net with just 2 minutes.

If the Toffees started it all, the visitors wanted victory too. And they reached a tie at 13 with the famous ex law. Joshua King’s goal after a set-piece with a deflection on the first post, which needed the VAR’s validation after the assistant indicated an offside.

After the intense start in the opening minutes, the teams started to adjust the defensive lines and left the game more ‘studied’. Pressured by the fans at Goodison Park, Everton took more chances, but without being able to overcome Foster.

If the Toffees finished the first half better, who had a big chance at the start of the second stage were the Hornets. Well placed, Joshua King deflected a good cross from Sarr, and demanded a miracle from Pickford.

But if the ‘law of the ex’ worked for Watford, it was precisely it that punished Claudio Ranieri’s team. After starting on the bench, Richarlison took the field at 15 minutes and scored at 18. With his head, the Brazilian anticipated the marking and left Everton again in front of the scoreboard.

Without giving up the match, Watford managed to tie with a beautiful header by Kucka, who rose more than the mark in a corner kick and deflected it to the goal.

The turn, which seemed unlikely, came out minutes later. After receiving a free kick at the entrance to the area, King showed coolness to hit Pickford’s exit.

The hat-trick, to crown the performance of the center forward, happened at 42. And with refinements of cruelty, giving a dry dribble on Michael Keane and sending him to the back of the net.

There was still time for Watford’s fifth goal, which came from Dennis’ feet, taking advantage of a speedy attack from the visitors.

Championship situation

With the victory conquered this Saturday at Goodison Park, Watford reached 10 points and moved a little further from the relegation zone in the English Championship.



Everton, defeated at home, let slip the chance of entering the G4 of the Premier League and remain stationary on 14 points after nine games played.

The guy: Joshua King

Scorer of three goals, Joshua King was the KING of Watford’s victory at Goodison Park. The ex-Liverpool player was THE FACE of the match, and didn’t leave the field with a four-ball in the net only by a miracle from Pickford.

It was bad: Ngakia

The Watford full-back was one of the names with the most difficulty on the field at Goodison Park. And much because of the speed of Demarai Gray, who fell through his marking sector and made a real salseiro in the attack.

upcoming games

After this Saturday’s match, Everton will only return to the field on November 1st, when they will visit the Wolverhampton for the 10th round of the Premier League. Watford, on the other hand, plays before: on the 30th, against Southampton inside Vicarage Road.

Datasheet

EVERTON 2 X 5 WATFORD

GOALS: Tom Davies (3′) and Richarlison (63′) for Everton; Joshua King (13′, 80′, 86′), Juraj Kucka (78′) and Emmanuel Dennis (90’+1′) for Watford

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey and Digne; Allan, Davies, Townsend, Gordon (Richarlison) and Gray; Salomon Rondon. TECHNICIAN: Rafa Benitez

Watford: Foster; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart and Masina; Sissoko, Tufan (João Pedro), Kucka, Sarr (Dennis) and Hernández; Joshua King. TECHNICIAN: Claudio Ranieri