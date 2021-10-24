We can prepare Moro’s affiliation and expand the name scene of the 3rd way – Politics

With Moro, the expanded field of the political center already gathers 11 names for the 2022 elections (photo: Evaristo S/AFP)

Podemos is already preparing a ceremony to mark the affiliation of former Justice Minister Srgio Moro to the party. The ex-judge of Operation Lava Jato must enshrine the acronym on November 10th. Moro’s decision to make his debut in party politics and the announcement of the affiliation of Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco to the PSD expanded the scenario of potential pre-candidates for President Jair Bolsonaro’s success, in 2022, in the so-called third way. In the expanded field of the political center, there are already 11 names that nominated or are nominated as possible candidates to break the polarization between Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) next year.

In Moro’s case, the matter is treated with reservation, as he is still a consultant at Alvarez & Marsal and lives in the United States. The contract, however, expires at the end of this month and, from then on, the ex-minister’s entry into party politics can be made official.

Pacheco, in turn, has already announced the departure of the DEM and will join the PSD of former minister Gilberto Kassab next Wednesday. Neither Moro nor the president of the Senate have hammered out the candidacy for Planalto, but all talks are taking place in that direction, including the search for vice presidents for possible slates. The former Lava Jato judge also has a seat in the Senate on his radar – he could run for So Paulo or Paran.

Counterpoint polarization



In the current scenario, not only one wing of politics but also representatives of the financial market are looking for a name that can counteract the polarization between Bolsonaro and Lula. “It is very important that there is a union of the center so that this can happen, so that there is only one stronger candidate,” banker Roberto Setubal, co-chairman of the Board of Directors of Ita Unibanco, said in an interview to Estado.

In an IPEC survey released in September, in a scenario with ten names, Moro appears with 5%. Lula leads all the surveys and Bolsonaro, cornered by the CPI of Covid – which recommended his indictment in nine criminal conducts -, has been losing more and more popularity in the face of a success of crises, which go from the political economy.

In addition to Moro’s affiliation, another important definition will take place in November. This is the result of the PSDB’s preliminary decisions that will choose the pre-candidate of the President’s party. The competitors are the governors Joo Doria (SP) and Eduardo Leite (RS) and the former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virglio.

The PSDB is part of the group of nine parties with a central political spectrum that have been meeting in an attempt to build a single ticket to the Planalto. Of all the subtitles that move to build an alternative to Bolsonaro and Lula, however, the only one that does not allow a change of candidate is the PDT.

The party is going to release Ciro Gomes (PDT) and is looking for a deputy. Yesterday, PDT designed the new campaign brand, entitled “Prefiro Ciro”, in buildings in So Paulo, Rio, Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Belm and Porto Alegre.

The list of 11 potential pre-candidates for the 2022 third presidential election also includes former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), senators Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) and Simone Tebet (MDB), the journalist and presenter for TV Jos Luiz Datena (PSL) and political scientist Luiz Felipe d’vila (Novo).

movement





In addition to a reception for Moro at the Ulysses Guimares Convention Center in Brasilia, Podemos is also planning other similar events in So Paulo and Curitiba.

At the end of September, the former minister was in Brazil to have political talks and discuss the possibility of participating in the electoral dispute. The first meeting was with the Podemos summit, in Curitiba, at the home of senator Oriovisto Guimares, with the presence of the party’s president, deputy Renata Abreu, and senators lvaro Dias and Flvio Arns. In So Paulo, Moro met Doria and Mandetta. The information is from the newspaper



The State of São Paulo.

