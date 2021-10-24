We drive the VW e-Delivery, the electric truck made in Brazil

Diesel at high prices, a lot of noise and pollution. This is the current reality of regional deliveries by small and medium-sized trucks. The point is that environmental demands are also starting to knock on the doors of large companies, putting pressure on their suppliers to reduce carbon emissions and other toxic elements.

For logistics companies, this means that electric vehicles are already being demanded by customers and that is where battery-powered trucks should come. In July, Volkswagen Caminhões began pre-sales of the e-Delivery, the first electric truck designed and manufactured in Brazil. The launch takes 90 days, but the brand’s work with the first prototypes began in 2017 with the development of the first prototypes.

Volkswagen e-Delivery is the result of more than four years of development by Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO), an operation that has no relationship with the automobile business here. The idea was to use regional trucks, which have shorter paths, and use electric propulsion. The idea, in addition to not polluting, was to allow vehicles to do double shifts, being able to run at night and at dawn without making noise.

In addition to the vehicle itself, VWCO intends to offer a series of services, such as support for the management of the electric truck fleet through software and online services, as well as a team of companies to meet the various demands of this type of vehicle.

A number of partner companies offer everything from the assembly to the charging infrastructure and management of the vehicle battery life cycle, integrating the entire chain of suppliers such as GDSolar, CATL, Moura, WEG, Bosch, Meritor, Semcon, Siemens, ABB and Electr.

The VW e-Delivery can be purchased with two battery options: 3 packs, 105 kWh of capacity and 110 km of autonomy; or 6 packs, 190 kWh and 250 km of autonomy. They use components from the Chinese CATL, but assembled in Brazil by Moura. They are of the LFP (Lithium-Iron-Phosphate) type, more resistant to temperatures and adverse conditions. The brand did not disclose specific recharge times, but stated that, in ultra-fast chargers, they take less than 2 hours.

In the more conventional part for logistics, the e-Delivery comes in two options of Total Gross Weight (PBT): 11 or 14 tons. The first can have a wheelbase of 3.30 m, 4 m or 4.40 m. The second adds a second rear axle, mounted behind the drive axle, always with 3.30 m of wheelbase. The payload is 6,320 kg for the 11-ton e-Delivery and 9,055 kg for the 14-ton e-Delivery. The rear suspension is pneumatic.

Batteries are mounted in the center portion of the chassis, just behind the cab. The engine, made by Brazilian company WEG, is mounted at the rear end of the chassis, behind the drive axle and connected by a cardan shaft. Data from VWCO says the e-Delivery is capable of delivering 300 kW (408 hp) of power and 2150 Nm (220 kgfm) of torque.

I promise you that one day I will have a license to drive trucks. Until then, contacts with heavy vehicles are limited to closed sections. But, for good understanding, half a turn at the wheel is enough. The first impression of the e-Delivery from the outside is like seeing a conventional Delivery, except for the side protectors for the batteries.

The same can be said inside. It’s worth the tip: a truck is a work vehicle. So no luxuries, just durability. The elements are practically the same as the Delivery diesel, such as seats, steering wheel and dashboard. The difference begins to appear in the absence of the clutch pedal and in the gear selector, rotary and with positions D, N and R. The panel is also different, with an indicator of use of electric charge and regenerative recharge, reminiscent of the deceased Golf GTE.

The tour itself was short. But it included pairing with the Rio system, which monitors the truck’s functions and path, which makes it possible to calculate even how much CO2 was not emitted on the path. The controls are practically identical to those of the Fox, for example, but some buttons deliver truck reality, such as differential lock and 3rd axle lift in the rear.

One of Delivery’s strengths has always been the ease of driving, very similar to a car. And the e-Delivery’s doesn’t run away from that, but it adds a sea of ​​extra amenities. With the electric drive, the truck does not emit any noise or vibration. For those who will spend the whole day on the ride, it’s a relief.

The brake system is still pneumatic, but VWCO’s calibration for the e-Delivery was fine. The pedal responds progressively and is not extremely sensitive. The characteristic whistle of the air system is still there, always amusing. In terms of performance, the trucks I drove were not loaded, which makes cabin comfort even more exceptional because when empty trucks jump more.

In acceleration, engineering also had to “cover” some of the delivery. But the sprint from immobility is superior to a 1.0 car, for example. The big difference is having to be smart in curves and maneuvers, due to the larger width, length and wheelbase.

Volkswagen e-Delivery prices vary between R$ 780,000 for the version with 3 battery packs and 11 tons of PBT and go up to R$ 980,000 for the 14 tons with 6 packs. The brand also offers an 80-month consortium system through the Maggi Group, with installments starting at R$ 9,814.95.

The price of a Volkswagen e-Delivery is high, costing more than a Volvo FH 750, for example. But the question is not “if” carriers will buy an electric truck, but “when”. And the sooner they do it, the better for those who will guide them and for everyone who lives near a delivery route, who will live with less noise and pollution, with virtually no loss in carrying capacity.