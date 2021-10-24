weak numbers and the pursuit of successes like Round 6

After the surprising success of Round 6, the Korean series that became the most watched attraction in streaming history, expectations were high around Netflix’s growth in the last quarter. But the numbers announced last week by the company show that the post-pandemic recovery will be more challenging than previously thought.

Round 6 contributed positively to all of Netflix’s numbers, which added about 4.4 million in the third quarter, 25% more than anticipated. New subscribers, mostly from outside the US, have brought Netflix’s total base to 213.6 million subscribers worldwide. But the growth has frustrated some Wall Street analysts who, given the success of Round 6, imagined even better results. In any case, the company’s shares ended the week up 5.8% and reached their highest historical value.

For pessimists, the company’s projection of adding just 8.5 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter of this year would be low. It’s basically the same number of new subscribers as the fourth quarter of the last three years. The number is disappointing because Netflix will launch several long-awaited attractions in the period. Hits like The Witcher, You and Tiger King, which are among the company’s ten most-watched shows of all time, are among the platform’s launches between October and December.

In other words, even with several new “blockbusters”, Netflix needs to make an increasing effort to attract and retain subscribers. Behind the phenomenon is the arrival of many, and good, new competitors in the streaming market, making it increasingly difficult to attract and retain subscribers. In Brazil, the war has intensified. Star+ arrived in the country and Amazon Prime has invested heavily in local content, leading several Globo stars such as Lázaro Ramos towards streaming.

More hours of attractions than free time

The number of hours of the day is limited and the offer of attractions on streaming has never been greater. At the same time, subscribing to all services is a high expense. Thus, most subscribers end up rotating platforms. You subscribe to one for a few months, switch to another and then “jump” from one to the other, as the unsubscribe process is easy and cheap if you don’t have an annual subscription.

Netflix announced that it will release title-specific metrics more frequently between quarterly reports, as they did with Round 6. In the future, the company will report these metrics in the form of hours viewed versus number of accounts. This is more similar to the way audience analytics providers like Kantar Ibope display data and allow Netflix to count who watches an attraction more than once. The way Netflix measured its audience for years had been the target of criticism.

In an update on its initiative to release games on the platform, Netflix noted in its letter to shareholders that they have begun testing games in select countries, although “it’s still too early to evaluate.” During the quarter, Netflix acquired game developer and publisher Night School Studio.

Streaming hindered telecom giant

The changes at Netflix are a reflection of the entry of new competitors and the challenge of competing in streaming. WarnerMedia, owner of HBO Max, which months ago arrived in Brazil, is one of Netflix’s new competitors. Telecommunications giant AT&T, which owns WarnerMedia, which in turn owns HBO, released its results last week.

After selling much of its entertainment business, including WarnerMedia, participation in DirecTV and cable operations in Latin America, AT&T reported growth and had its biggest jump in mobile customers in more than a decade during the third quarter. Apparently, turning attention to cellphone, their main (and most profitable) business, and bypassing media companies, was a good idea for AT&T.

HBO Max reported a drop in subscribers. The deal ended September with 45.2 million HBO and HBO Max subscribers in the US, up from 47 million three months earlier. The explanation for the sudden drop was the end of HBO’s partnership with Amazon Prime.

HBO against Globoplay

WarnerMedia said it has ended its partnership with Amazon to take control of HBO subscribers’ billing data and information. Interestingly, WarnerMedia is going against Globoplay, which this year struck a deal with Amazon Prime to make its Premiere content available on Amazon’s streaming platform.

Globally, HBO reached 69.4 million subscribers, up from 67.5 million at the end of the previous quarter. The gains came from Latin America, where the platform recently debuted. The growth around here has easily offset the drop in the American market.

Netflix and HBO results make it clear that streaming growth is increasingly outside the US, and markets like Brazil will be key. AT&T said it expects to reach between 70 million and 73 million HBO subscribers after the streaming service launches in parts of Europe later this year.

Bad for companies, good for users

Why is news of an increasingly challenging market and difficult growth good news for users? Basically, because companies want to keep growing and the best way to do that is to produce great successes.

While Netflix invests increasingly larger sums in hits like A Casa de Papel and accelerates the pace of new productions in international markets like South Korea, HBO Max has accelerated the pace of releases and most of its films are already simultaneously arriving in theaters and to streaming.

HBO recently released The Many Saints of Newark, based on the Soprano Family series. The long awaited movie Duna, arrived in theaters and American streaming last week on the same date. The spectacular Succession series has returned for its third season on the platform and a new version of The Matrix is ​​on its way.

HBO Max or Netflix?

If I had to choose between HBO Max and Netflix to subscribe this month, I wouldn’t think twice about prioritizing HBO Max (despite the in-app experience still inferior compared to Netflix). I shouldn’t be the only one and Netflix knows this, for this reason it projects conservative growth numbers and invests more and more in productions.

WarnerMedia announced that, following its merger with Discovery, it plans to invest more than R$110 billion in content in 2021. The number is higher than the R$108 billion that Netflix has forecast to invest this year. Soon, in its streaming, even bigger and more spectacular productions.

