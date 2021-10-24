what are the protocols to avoid tragedies in gunshots







Recording of the French film “Les Lyonnais”, 2010, in a scene where one man shoots against another Photo: AFP / BBC News Brazil

Action movies are among the highest grossing films in the world. This includes scenes of combat and shootings, which involve the use of explosives, firearms and other dangerous devices.

The filming of these scenes tends to be moments of high risk to the lives and well-being of the actors and the entire production involved in these recordings, if strict protocols are not followed.

The fatal incident on the set of the film “Rust”, produced and starring Alec Baldwin, in which director of photography Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured, illustrates the risks of this type of scene.

Details of the circumstance in which Baldwin fired are still unfinished. But the case has raised doubts about the American and international film industry’s rules for the safety of its professionals in scenes with weapons or explosives.

Health and safety rules

Recommendations for this type of scene are often similar in film industries around the world.

Indicated measures include limiting the number of people who will have contact with the weapons, allowing sufficient time to explain the use of these items to the cast, conducting a thorough review of the weapons, using filming techniques that minimize the risks, providing physical protection for the technical staff and for the actors and having someone in charge of taking care of the weapons or explosives to avoid any kind of problem.





Simon Atherton has worked as a gunsmith in major film productions Photo: Press Release / Simon Atherton / BBC News Brasil

There are other measures that can also be adopted, such as the use of plastic or rubber weapons during closed scenes or in “close-up”, not allowing people who are not involved in the scene to touch the real weapons and a frequent inspection of the blank ammunition boxes to ensure there is no chance of any misunderstanding.

Simon Atherton is a gunsmith, as these specialists in filming gun care are called in the UK. He is one of the most requested by the audiovisual industry in the region.

Since the age of 16, he has been involved in the manufacture of sharp objects or firearms. With his company, Zorg, he has worked on several big-budget productions in the country.

“The first thing I do before using a weapon is to visually examine it to make sure it’s unloaded, both the magazine and the cylinder – if it’s a gun – and the barrel. I make sure there’s nothing, not a small rock or clay. “he explained to BBC Mundo (BBC Spanish service).

“I do this demonstration in front of the actors, before loading it with a blank. If the gun is going to be pointed at the camera, I also show it (to the whole team) and make sure that everyone will be well protected,” he said.

In addition, according to the expert, there are instructions that can be given to actors not to point the gun directly at a person when shooting. In that case, the camera angle, he explained, can be used in a way that makes it look like the person is aiming the gun.





Atherton says he prefers to work with women because they are more receptive to instructions. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Blankets are not harmless

The blank is a powder cartridge in which the lead bullet has been replaced by a “buffer”, which can be a small metal lid or a compressed pad of paper or cardboard.

The main difference is that the blank bullet does not have the projectile (the piercing point that is thrown in the shot and hits a target).

The idea is that the shot causes an explosion, smoke comes out and the flame appears which normally occurs with live ammunition, but in this case without a projectile.

“I do tests by firing blanks at a piece of paper at 12 feet (about three meters) and then at 6 feet, to make sure they are safe,” Atherton said.

Even without the projectile, blank bullets can cause damage, both from the pressure of the air they expel and the material they release.

According to the gunsmith, it is essential to have enough time to train the actors. Often, says the expert, the production does not want to allow more than 20 minutes of training, but he insists on having two weeks of training.

The relationship with the cast is also an important point.

“I like working with women because they recognize that they know little about gun handling and are more open to learning, but sometimes I have to deal with an actor with a macho attitude,” he said.

The key, he said, is to make it clear who is in charge before, during and after shooting a scene in which guns are fired, which he said is not always easy.





Tragedy on Alec Badwin’s movie set caused a stir Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

“If you’re working with directors like Steven Spielberg or actors like Tom Cruise, it takes a lot of guts to yell ‘cut’ if you’re not happy with the situation,” he said.

“I stand in the middle of the set and don’t let anyone get close or do anything until I say ‘okay, clean guns,'” he commented.

Lack of communication, he says, makes things not work right.

Stherton commented that there are differences between shooting practices in UK and US productions. One is that the arms officer in the United States is not a gunsmith but a member of production who took a short course to obtain a license to handle arms.

“This is bad, because this person is responsible for many other aspects of production and if they are called to do something else, their attention is not so much on the weapon and that is where the complicated situations happen,” he said.

Even with the increasingly advanced digital effects, the gunsmith says that footage with simulated shots, which are treated visually and with sound effects placed in post-production, does not feel like a real shot. “A simulation can be expensive and when you see the final product it’s not convincing,” he said.

“There is something that happens to actors when a gun is unloaded. The adrenaline rises, the acting changes and they become more involved with the scene,” argued the expert.

“We often fire a shot in the air before a scene to put them in the (film) environment,” he said.