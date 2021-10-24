What happened to Álvaro González, Neymar’s ‘greatest enemy’ in France

Álvaro González, of Olympique de Marseille, was accused of racism by Neymar, of PSG, in a classic played in 2020

This Sunday (24), the classic between the Marseille Olympics it’s the PSG it could be the reunion between the disaffected Neymar and Álvaro Gonzalez. The game, valid by French Championship, at 3:45 pm (Brasilia), with free broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

The brawl between the players started in the PSG defeat at Olympique de Marseille in September 2020. At the time, the Brazilian accused the Spaniard of calling him “mono, son of p***” (“mono, hijo de p***”, in Spanish) during the first half of the duel. At the end of the second stage, the Brazilian was sent off for attacking the defender.

Afterwards, Álvaro was acquitted of the accusation of racism against Neymar for “lack of convincing evidence”, but suffered some consequences after his phone was publicly leaked.

“The damage that Neymar can do to me and my environment is great. It’s been a month since I left home, my family and I had a bad time. I had two million messages in the Whatsapp when I landed in Marseilles. Every night I went to sleep, when I woke up the next morning, there were 20 thousand messages”, said the defender at the time.

Getty Images – ESPN

Some time later, Neymar again provoked disaffection through social networks after scoring the second goal of the Paris Saint-Germain in the 2-1 victory over Olympique in the French Super CupThe.



1 Related

“Roi, Alvaro, right?” Neymar wrote on Twitter.

“My parents always taught me to throw the garbage away. We always go OM”, replied the defender on the same social network, along with a photo in which he pushed Neymar’s head.

The Brazilian replied to the Spaniard’s response: “And they forgot how to win titles.”

Career

Trained at Racing Santander, the Spanish defender went to Zaragoza in mid-2012 and remained at the club until arriving at Espanyol in 2014. Absolute holder, he stayed with the Catalan team for two years, before being sold to Villarreal.

González won the title throughout his first season in the Yellow Submarine and kept it until he was loaned to Olympique de Marseille.

For Spain, the defender was European U-21 champion in 2013, having played in one of the five matches of the competition. He was never in the senior squad.

In the current season, Álvaro González became a reserve in the French team. The 31-year-old defender was a starter only three times (two of them for the Europa League and one for Ligue One) and played a minute in the duel against Bordeaux.