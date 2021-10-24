What is Gympass and how it works

Gympass is an application that offers subscription plans that give access to gyms in Brazil and worldwide. Users can enjoy several gyms, studios, live classes and virtual training for just a monthly fee.

Available for iOS and Android, the corporate physical activity platform is available in 12 countries around the globe, including Brazil. Altogether, the app totals more than 50 thousand partner establishments that allow subscribers to participate in in-person classes or online training.

How does Gympass work?

Corporate benefit users have at their disposal various activities, such as weight training, Pilates, massage, yoga and even meditation. Activities can be either face-to-face or online — the latter either live or via virtual training via partner applications. To take advantage of all offers, you must select a plan and have an active subscription.

Corporate benefit offers access to more than 50 thousand establishments around the world where users can perform physical activitiesSource: Gympass/Disclosure

One of the biggest advantages of the platform is the possibility to use the services of different accredited establishments without having to pay any extra fees. You can, for example, enjoy a relaxing massage today near work and train with an online personal trainer tomorrow. In the application itself, it is possible to see a list of professionals included in the signed plan, their specializations and the times available for conducting live online classes.

The app can be used daily, at any time, as long as the partner location is open and working, and respecting the limit of one use per day. In other words, it is not possible to activate the application two or more times in the same day, regardless of the selected activity mode.

Who can access the service?

Anyone can download the app and register. But, as this is a corporate benefit, your employer must purchase one of the available business plans. There are different subscription fees aimed at companies of different sizes and numbers of employees.

It is possible to consult, select and schedule various workouts and physical activities via live streams directly in the appSource: Gympass/Disclosure

If the company you work for hires one of the plans, you can select a subscription that best meets your needs. It is possible to enjoy the services offered immediately after confirming the contracting of your plan, as there is no grace period for using the app.

Gympass also allows eligible users to give access to the platform to their legal dependents, but who will decide whether or not the benefit can be extended to family members is the contracting company. If allowed, spouse and children can subscribe to the service with plan values ​​equal to those of the subscribing employee, being entitled to the same benefits and activities as the holder.

To find out if you are eligible, simply check with your company’s Human Resources department or create a free in-app account to check the availability of additional subscriptions for your family members.

How much does the platform subscription cost?

Service offers different subscriptions with prices that vary according to the user’s needs and the plan purchased by the contracting companySource: Gympass/Reproduction

The monthly subscription to Gympass has prices ranging between R$39.99 and R$599.99. Prices were consulted at the time this article is written. According to the platform’s website, the values ​​may also vary according to the contract signed with your company. Thus, an initial plan that costs R$ 39.90 in one company can cost R$ 49.90 in another. The same goes for all options available for subscription.

The corporate benefit offers from basic and very cheap plans to premium, with higher prices, all offering activities to take care of well-being and physical and emotional health. The monthly fee also depends on the type of experience hired.

Although the platform offers the option of paying the subscription by credit card or by payroll discount, the contracting company can limit its employees to only one of the payment methods.

In addition to face-to-face training, users can participate in live online classes on the platform by prior appointmentSource: Gympass/Disclosure

If it is necessary to cancel the service, the app does not charge any penalty. Just go to the website or the app and cancel.

How to use Gympass?

To enjoy the establishments and services offered in the app, your company must contract one of the business plans available on the platform. After that, just create an account and select the plan that best meets your needs.

The Gympass app has versions for iPhone/iPad (iOS version 10.0 or later), Mac (macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple’s M1 chip), and Android devices (version 5.0 or later).