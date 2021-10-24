What is known about the state of health of Queen Elizabeth II

It is rare that the Queen Elizabeth II miss an appointment. So when that happens, the immediate question for many in the United Kingdom is: “How serious is the situation?”

Last Wednesday (20), the queen made a last-minute call to cancel a trip to northern Ireland which was intended to commemorate 100 years of the partition of the island of Ireland.

The palace acted quickly to allay concerns about the monarch’s health. The fears were immediately allayed when a source close to the palace told the CNN that she was in “a good mood”, and pointed to the images from the day before, when the queen hosted a reception for business leaders, including bill Gates, in Windsor.

A source told the CNN that the queen was resting at Windsor Castle.

However, on Thursday night (21), the British tabloid the sun reported that she had spent the night in the hospital and the palace was forced to confirm that it was true.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended the hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary examinations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in a good mood,” a spokesperson said. of the palace.

A Buckingham Palace source told CNN that the overnight stay was for practical reasons. It was not announced at the time as the monarch has a right to medical privacy.

By Thursday afternoon, she was back at the office doing light chores, they said. And on Friday morning (22), a source reported that the queen was still resting in Windsor.

The palace is trying to manage the information it publishes, to keep people from worrying too much, but some may wonder if the whole truth is being told.

Another question many are asking is whether the 95-year-old monarch is overly indulgent in her work, with all the public commitments and obligations she fulfills.

There is no doubt that the queen remains fully dedicated to her work, but we are also reminded of her relentless approach to her duties despite her advanced age.

Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth II rejected the honor of being named “Old Woman of the Year” by a British magazine, saying it did not meet “the relevant criteria”. She “politely but firmly” turned down the award through her deputy private secretary with “very best wishes”.

“Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such, the Queen does not believe you meet the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient,” said Tom Laing-Baker in a letter .

And last week, the decision of the queen of use a cane in public for the first time “for convenience”.

Following the movements since his return from the Scotland, where she traditionally spends her summers, the Queen attended the opening of the Scottish Parliament on October 2, before heading south to Windsor.

Over the past two weeks, she has attended various appointments and endowments there in London, as well as headed to Cardiff to attend the opening ceremony of the Welsh Parliament. All of this illustrates that the queen does not seem to lessen her ceremonial responsibilities, even at 95 years of age.

Elizabeth has stopped long-term travel abroad and has passed some responsibilities to other family members, but continues to travel extensively across the UK.

Following a more conservative estimate, the queen traveled more than 1,000 kilometers between October 1st and October 19th. That’s a lot for any older person.

Let’s also look at the palace’s initial statement about the decision not to travel to Northern Ireland, with a very revealing wording.

She said that the queen “grudgingly accepted” the medical advice to rest for a few days. In other words, she wanted to continue, but the royal doctor ordered her to stay home.

In reality, the Queen has reduced her commitments to focus on her main constitutional obligations as head of state, such as opening parliaments and hearings with the Prime Minister and new ambassadors to the UK.

If she kept the crown but started handing over the ceremonial part of the job to her son, the prince charles, this would start to look like a regency. And the queen never suggested that she abdicate. At age 20, she vowed to serve a lifetime, and she reiterated that in every jubilee celebration.

In your later years, there may come a time when you are not physically able to personally attend every event you feel you should attend. Time will tell how you decide to manage your busy schedule.

This could be the start of a new phase of testing for Elizabeth II, which she may be pondering as she unwittingly retreats to Windsor Castle for the next few days.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English).