What is oxidative stress and why it affects aging

by

  • Rafael Franco
  • The Conversation*

Padlock with rusty heart

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Oxidative stress happens when compounds that are not useful for life are produced in our body.

When Rafael decided to order a plate of broad beans during a work conference dinner, a colleague commented: Today you are going to make your erythrocytes (also called red blood cells or red blood cells) work!

The comment surprised him, as he had always understood that broad beans had an antioxidant nature that helped to improve the processes of oxidative stress that develop in the body over the years.

But reality shows that fava beans also contain oxidants or pro-oxidants, such as vicin or convicina, so that their consumption produces an increase in oxidative stress.

What is oxidative stress?

Oxidative stress is inherent to life on planet Earth.