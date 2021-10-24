What is oxidative stress and why it affects aging

Rafael Franco

The Conversation*

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Oxidative stress happens when compounds that are not useful for life are produced in our body.

When Rafael decided to order a plate of broad beans during a work conference dinner, a colleague commented: Today you are going to make your erythrocytes (also called red blood cells or red blood cells) work!

The comment surprised him, as he had always understood that broad beans had an antioxidant nature that helped to improve the processes of oxidative stress that develop in the body over the years.

But reality shows that fava beans also contain oxidants or pro-oxidants, such as vicin or convicina, so that their consumption produces an increase in oxidative stress.

What is oxidative stress?

Oxidative stress is inherent to life on planet Earth.

Animal life exists because there is oxygen in the atmosphere. Oxidation produces undesirable effects and, among them, we find the so-called “oxidative stress”.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Oxidative stress is inherent to life on planet Earth

First of all, it should be noted that this process is as normal as going to the beach, diving into the sea, and getting out of wet water. In time, you’ll end up drying out.

Of course, how long it takes will depend on whether it’s sunny or cloudy, whether it’s winter or summer, and whether you use a towel to dry yourself or stay under the umbrella. But you will end up drying yourself.

In the case of oxidative stress, the body of mammals (including humans) has mechanisms that are responsible for controlling this “unfortunate” process.

It is a fact that we are always going to oxidize. The key is to control the excess of harmful elements. In other words, you must keep your distance from what does damage.

Oxidative stress occurs when compounds that are not useful for life (free radicals, hydrogen peroxide, etc.) are produced in our body.

When their presence is excessive, they have negative consequences, as they change, for example, the functionality of membranes.

If membranes break, cells die and disease ensues.

In a healthy individual with an adequate eating pattern and lifestyle, oxidative stress can be minimized. Not completely, but it can be controlled.

Implications for aging

When the body ages, oxidative stress control mechanisms stop working properly.

So do the rest of the mechanisms that maintain vital signs (the correct term in scientific jargon is “homeostasis”). Something similar happens, for example, in people with obesity.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Is it bad to eat broad beans to control oxidative stress?

Therefore, it is a fallacy that man can be immortal. Death can occur even without any illness. We can die of old age when the homeostasis control mechanisms are no longer able to keep the person alive.

Returning to the example at the beginning, we ask ourselves: is it bad to eat broad beans to control oxidative stress?

No way. The process is more complex, as the oxidative stress that occurs at the level of red blood cells (and other cells in our body) is automatically controlled.

The greater the oxidative stress, the greater the activity of control mechanisms.

There is a disease, for example, which has to do with problems in managing the oxidative stress of erythrocytes specifically. It is called favism and manifests itself when eating broad beans.

Symptoms are greater or less depending on the type of genetic mutation and the amount of bean consumed.

Crises caused by consumption of fava beans produce an acute hemolysis (disintegration of red blood cells) by destroying the membrane of these cells when taking oxidizing medication.

Hemolysis in these same patients can also be caused by taking certain medications, such as chloroquine, which is used against malaria.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Oxidative stress is as normal as going to the beach, diving into the sea and getting wet from the water

Keeping the balance on the scale

Continuing with the example of bathing in the sea, favismo would be equivalent to not being able to dry yourself for lack of a towel, sun, etc.

If the person is not able to dry themselves, they have to go to the hospital to remedy the situation created by ingesting broad beans or chloroquine.

To get an idea of ​​how these control mechanisms that combat oxidative stress work, we can think of a scale.

That is, at the same time that we produce oxidative stress substances (for example, free radicals), we activate specific controllers or we produce (reducing) substances that inactivate the harmful substances.

If the system ceases to be lubricated, as happens in old age, the balance leans towards the production of pro-oxidant substances.

As we age, the mechanisms for controlling oxidative stress and other cells throughout the human body suffer.

It’s worth remembering that humans didn’t expect to live as long as they do now, so we need to find ways to extend the lifespan of detoxification processes.

How to protect us from oxidative stress

Obviously, sedentary behaviors negatively influence this process. The machinery must always be in motion so that everything is lubricated.

It is important to walk, play sports, exercise your brain, etc. to slow down oxidation and with it oxidative stress and loss of homeostasis.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, It is essential to lead a healthy life, play sports, exercise your brain and maintain a balanced diet

In short, aging affects all our organic processes.

If we don’t do our part, dyssomeostasis is more severe and oxidative stress is more abundant and harmful.

To be in shape, it is necessary to exercise and, similarly, to find a way to be prepared and to keep the innate mechanisms of detoxification of the products derived from oxidative stress lubricated.

Sunbathing is used to produce vitamin D, eating carrots for vitamin A, and consuming broad beans so that the detoxification mechanisms work.

For now, some guidelines suggested by scientists, such as including antioxidants in the diet, are not giving the desired results.

Therefore, you must lead a healthy life and maintain a balanced diet.

*Rafael Franco is professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Barcelona.

This article was originally published on the academic news site The Conversation and republished here under a Creative Commons license. Read the original version here (in Spanish).