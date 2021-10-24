What will happen to Paul next

Duna is already in theaters around the world, impressing viewers with the construction of an epic universe and the introduction of the most important elements of Frank Herbert’s book. The film only covers the first half of the original story, and should bring shocking twists to the plot of protagonist Paul Atreides in the already confirmed sequels.

At the end of the film, the villains of House Harkonnen attack the Atreides clan and kill most of its members. Duke Leto, played by Oscar Isaac, is murdered, but Paul and Lady Jessica manage to escape.

Mother and son flee to the unforgivable desert of Arrakis, and amidst the Dune, they are found by a tribe of Fremen, led by Stilgar and the young Chani. The film ends with a duel between Paul and Jamis – which he had previously seen in his prophetic dreams.

The Screen Rant website explained everything fans can expect in Paul’s Dune 2 plot, according to the plot of Frank Herbert’s book; check it out below.

Paul’s Powers on Dune

In Dune’s book, Paul is given the title “Usul” (which means the base of a pillar) after his duel with Jamis. In Sietch Tabr, the protagonist also adopts the nickname “Muad’Dib”.

As Paul assumes his responsibilities at Sietch, he also develops powerful skills. In the desert of Arrakis, the Fremen consume the melange directly, which ends up increasing the powers of prescience of the young Atreides – who gains the power to look to the past and the future, in addition to being aware of everything that happens in the universe at any time.

Even so, Paul is not satisfied with the extent of his abilities, and is convinced that he needs to drink the “Water of Life” – poison from the body of a Sandworm that only women can consume.

The son of Paul and Chani

Much to Lady Jessica’s frustration, Paul and Chani come very close during the two years of Timothée Chalamet’s character in Tabr. The relationship evolves from friendship to romance, and Zendaya’s character becomes pregnant with Muad’Dib’s heir.

The couple decides to name the baby Leto II, in honor of Paul’s deceased father. Unfortunately, the child quickly meets a tragic fate.

In an escalation of tensions between Paul, the Fremen, the Harkonnens and the Emperor himself, Sardaukar’s troops are called in to attack Sietch.

Harkonnen forces fail to kill Paul, but unfortunately, Leto II is murdered in the process.

Dune’s Final Battle

In an effort to get revenge on those who massacred his family, Paul begins to help the Fremen stop the mining of melange in Arrakis.

The protagonist’s goal is not only to damage the infrastructure and trade dominated by the Harkonnens, but also to be seen by the tribe as a leader.

This leadership is what makes the Dune dwellers proclaim Paul as a new Messiah, which triggers an uncontrollable intergalactic crusade – one that has everything to end up like a veritable bloodbath.

Duna is already playing in Brazilian cinemas.