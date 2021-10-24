When love and friendship are built by silence – International

“Want to read in silence sitting next to me in Riverside Park?” I sent this message to a friend on a Sunday afternoon in July. I was exhausted from staying up late the night before and terrified that those last hours of the weekend were approaching – but I didn’t want to be alone. “Are we meeting at an hour?” she wrote back. I packed my backpack, excited to spend another afternoon alone and with a friend.

The term ‘parallel play’ it is often used when young children play independently, side by side, but it can also be a valuable way of thinking about relationships between adults. Sociologist Mildred Parten first identified the concept in her 1929 dissertation as one of six categories of group play in early childhood. Engaging in parallel play is an important part of how a child learns to interact with others and become a social being. Think of children silently building their own tower out of blocks or running around the playground without actually interacting. They don’t get involved, but they aren’t playing totally alone.

For adults, what differentiates two people ignoring each other in the same room and parallel play is the secure foundation that sustains their relationship, explained Dr. Amir Levine, psychiatrist and co-author of Ways to Love: How the Science of Adult Attachment Can Help You Find – and Keep – Love. “Side play is one of the hallmarks of a secure relationship, but it has to be done in the right way. If you know that the other person is available and that, if you need to, they will pay attention to you, that gives you safety” says Levine.

Relationships and insecurity

when you don’t have one relationship safe, trying to act independently of the partner while sharing the same space can go wrong. I often remember a Reddit post that went viral last year about a 33-year-old man who destroyed the blanket his 21-year-old girlfriend spent six months knitting because he felt ignored. In fact, the existence of parallel play in a relationship can be the barometer of a healthy relationship.

However, romantic partnerships are not the only relationships in which parallel play signals a secure attachment. Sierra Reed, social and creative strategist, commented that her closest friends were the ones she could be with and do nothing. She can work while a friend cooks, for example. “It’s the people I can be with, feel the love and think, ‘This is perfect.’”

Parallel play can also provide a clue as to why some roommates did better in the pandemic. “During the covid, we couldn’t often get away from the people we were around. Although I don’t think we always need some time alone, sometimes we need to ‘be together but not interact’.”

For those struggling to get back to social engagements after vaccinations, side play can be a less overwhelming option than dinner or an event. When Madison, Wisconsin, graphic designer Erin Pollocoff was visited by a friend from Michigan this summer, they spent the first weekend together in more than a year reading, listening to music and painting their nails. “She’ll be back soon, and we plan to do it all over again.”

Parallel play is not something that only children do, it’s what I try to do when I need a softer way to be with the one I love. It’s the comfort I look for when I text a friend asking her to spend the afternoon reading beside me in Central Park.